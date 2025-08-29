College Football OSU vs. Texas 'Could See the Most Money We’ve Ever Had for an Opening Week' Published Aug. 29, 2025 1:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Longtime Vegas oddsmaker Johnny Avello recognizes that you don’t have to say much more than "Texas vs. Ohio State" to get bettors’ attention.

That matchup is selling itself ahead of FOX’s first Big Noon Kickoff of the year on Saturday.

But to give it just a bit more zest, Avello prefers to go with the preseason coaches poll, rather than the AP media poll.

After all, 1 vs. 2 sounds just a bit more attractive than 1 vs. 3.

"When you get No. 1 vs. No. 2 this early in the season, you can expect a lot of money on the game," Avello said Friday morning from his post as director of sportsbook operations for DraftKings. "Texas vs. Ohio State could see the most money we’ve ever had for an opening week college football game. I think it’s spectacular."

Avello helps break down Texas vs. Ohio State odds and action, ahead of a massive weekend of college football betting.

Line Jumps The Fence

Months ago, when DraftKings first posted Texas vs. Ohio State, the Buckeyes opened as 3.5-point favorites. Ryan Day’s squad was then a steady 3-point favorite over much of the summer.

But August brought change.

Ohio State dipped to -2.5 early in the month, -1.5 a week ago and -0.5 on Thursday night, making this game ostensibly a pick ‘em.

Now, top-ranked Texas is actually the favorite, with DraftKings flipping Friday to Longhorns -1.5 (-108).

"It’s kind of rare for an Ohio State team to be a home underdog," Avello said. "But the bettors love Arch Manning, the favorite for the Heisman Trophy. They also like a team that’s the favorite for the national championship, and they’re showing it with their money."

ADVERTISEMENT

On the point spread at DraftKings, ticket count is actually almost dead even, at 51% for Texas. But spread money is modestly more in favor of the visiting Longhorns, at 58%.

More so, bettors are solidly on Texas moneyline, banking on a Longhorns outright win Saturday at the Horseshoe. Manning & Co. are attracting 63% of moneyline tickets/74% of moneyline dollars.

All that noted, Avello expects the Buckeyes — now short home underdogs — to get their share of action between now and kickoff.

"It’s not like Ohio State doesn’t have money on them. And now, if you want Ohio State, you’re getting the best price we’ve had up to this point," Avello said. "I think Ohio State money will show up, and it will be more balanced.

"We’ll probably still need a side, but it’s not like we’ll get slammed."

Totally Awesome

The total is also getting bettors’ attention in this marquee matchup. DraftKings is now at a low point of 46.5, after opening at 50.5 back in May.

The latest move came Friday morning, from 47.5 (Under -115) to 46.5 (Over -115). That’s despite 69% of bets/59% of money landing on the Over. Avello anticipates more Over action as kickoff draws near.

"I feel pretty confident that they’re gonna bet the Over," he said. "Who likes to bet Under in a game where you’ve got Arch Manning on one side and Ohio State on the other?"

Fair point.

Avello also reminds that Texas-Ohio State betting — whether on the spread, moneyline, total or in countless other markets — is really still in its infancy. A boatload more money will arrive on this game by noon ET Saturday.

"We’ve only got 10-15% of the money so far. We’ve got a long way to go," Avello said.

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.

​​Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share