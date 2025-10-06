College Football
Ohio State vs. Illinois: How to watch, TV Channel, Streaming, Prediction
Published Oct. 9, 2025 11:42 a.m. ET
Week 7 of the college football season brings a ranked matchup as #1 Ohio State travels to face #17 Illinois on Big Noon Kickoff. Check out everything you need to know about how to watch Ohio State vs. Illinois:
How to watch Ohio State vs. Illinois
- Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Blake Corum on if Ohio State's Natty season was a success with loss to Michigan: "I wouldn't say so"
Ohio State vs. Illinois Head to Head
Ohio State and Illinois have played each other 26 times before. Ohio State leads the series 18-8.
Ohio State vs. Illinois Past Results
- Nov. 18, 2017: Ohio State 52, Illinois 14 (Columbus, OH)
- Nov. 14, 2015: Ohio State 28, Illinois 3 (Champaign, IL)
- Nov. 1, 2014: Ohio State 55, Illinois 14 (Columbus, OH)
- Nov. 16, 2013: Ohio State 60, Illinois 35 (Champaign, IL)
- Nov. 3, 2012: Ohio State 52, Illinois 22 (Columbus, OH)
- Oct. 15, 2011: Ohio State 17, Illinois 7 (Champaign, IL)
- Oct. 2, 2010: Ohio State 24, Illinois 13 (Champaign, IL)
- Sept. 26, 2009: Ohio State 30, Illinois 0 (Columbus, OH)
- Nov. 15, 2008: Ohio State 30, Illinois 20 (Champaign, IL)
- Nov. 10, 2007: Illinois 28, Ohio State 21 (Columbus, OH)
- Nov. 4, 2006: Ohio State 17, Illinois 10 (Champaign, IL)
- Nov. 5, 2005: Ohio State 40, Illinois 2 (Columbus, OH)
- Nov. 16, 2002: Ohio State 23, Illinois 16 (Champaign, IL)
- Nov. 17, 2001: Illinois 34, Ohio State 22 (Columbus, OH)
- Nov. 11, 2000: Ohio State 24, Illinois 21 (Champaign, IL)
- Nov. 13, 1999: Illinois 46, Ohio State 20 (Columbus, OH)
- Oct. 10, 1998: Illinois 41, Ohio State 0 (Champaign, IL)
- Nov. 15, 1997: Ohio State 41, Illinois 6 (Columbus, OH)
- Nov. 9, 1996: Ohio State 48, Illinois 0 (Champaign, IL)
- Nov. 11, 1995: Ohio State 41, Illinois 3 (Columbus, OH)
- Oct. 8, 1994: Illinois 24, Ohio State 10 (Columbus, OH)
- Oct. 9, 1993: Ohio State 10, Illinois 12 (Champaign, IL)
- Oct. 10, 1992: Illinois 18, Ohio State 16 (Columbus, OH)
- Oct. 12, 1991: Illinois 10, Ohio State 7 (Champaign, IL)
- Oct. 6, 1990: Illinois 31, Ohio State 20 (Columbus, OH)
- Oct. 7, 1989: Illinois 34, Ohio State 14 (Champaign, IL)
Ohio State vs. Illinois Prediction & Odds
Ohio State is favored to win on the road. Check out the detailed odds below:
Prediction: Illinois 27, Ohio State 22
Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.
