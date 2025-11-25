Ohio State Star Jeremiah Smith Provides Health Update for Michigan Showdown

While the college football world continues to ask if Ohio State can beat its bitter Big Ten rival Michigan for the first time since 2019, the Buckeyes are asking themselves a different question: What is wide receiver Jeremiah Smith's status for this coming Saturday?

"I'm feeling good. Dealing with a little situation injury wise, but I should be good to go Saturday [against Michigan]," Smith said on teammate Caleb Downs' podcast, "Downs 2 Business."

Smith missed Ohio State's Week 13 win over Rutgers due to a lower body injury, while fellow star receiver Carnell Tate also missed the Buckeyes' last game for the same reason. Head coach Ryan Day said on Tuesday that both players are "doing everything they can to play in the game."

Through 10 games, Smith has totaled 69 receptions for 902 yards (13.1 yards per reception) and a Big Ten-high 10 touchdowns. Last season, he totaled 76 receptions for a Big Ten-high 1,315 yards (17.3 yards per reception) and 15 touchdowns en route to the Buckeyes winning the National Championship.

In last season's 13-10 loss at home to Michigan, Smith registered five receptions for 35 yards and one touchdown.

No. 1 Ohio State is 11-0 overall and 8-0 in Big Ten play, while No. 18 Michigan is 9-2 overall and 7-1 in Big Ten play. Catch the storied rivalry matchup on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app. "Big Noon Kickoff" is live from Ann Arbor, Michigan at 9 a.m. ET.

