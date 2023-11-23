College Football Ohio State-Michigan: CFB Week 13 by the numbers Published Nov. 23, 2023 6:00 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The top rivalry in college football takes center stage Saturday when No. 2 Ohio State travels to Ann Arbor to battle No. 3 Michigan in the 119th edition of The Game.

The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew will be on hand for the iconic rivalry, which will hit the field at noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

This year's version of The Game features a number of intriguing storylines, including the biggest off-the-field story in the sport this season – Michigan playing without head coach Jim Harbaugh, who is serving the third game of his suspension handed down by the Big Ten due to the program violating the league's sportsmanship policy.

On the field, it is a showdown between undefeated teams with a spot in the Big Ten Football Championship Game on the line. This marks the 12th meeting between Michigan and Ohio State in which both programs are undefeated.

Here are the numbers to know ahead of the Week 13 matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan.

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Michigan

Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

1: Michigan is the only FBS team this season that has yet to trail in the second half of a game.

2: Both of these teams rank in the top two of FBS teams in scoring defense, with Michigan holding opponents to 9.0 PPG and Ohio State at 9.3 PPG.

3: Michigan will be looking to take down Ohio State for the third year in a row, something the Wolverines haven't done since 1995-97.

4: This will be the fourth instance of these two teams meeting while both ranked inside the top three of the AP Top 25 poll.

12: With a win over Ohio State, Michigan would start 12-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school history.

20: Blake Corum leads all FBS players with 20 rushing touchdowns this season. He is the only FBS player to score in every game this season.

21: The team to win the rushing battle has won each of the last 21 meetings between these teams.

21: Michigan has won 21 consecutive home games, the second-longest active FBS streak.

22: Ohio State has won 22 of its last 23 road games, including nine straight.

29: Michigan has won 29 consecutive regular-season games, dating back to 2021 (including conference championships) – the longest regular-season winning streak in school history.

35-1: J.J. McCarthy and Kyle McCord have a combined 35-1 record for their careers, with the lone loss coming for McCarthy against TCU in last year's CFP semifinal.

33.6: Ohio State is averaging 33.6 PPG, on pace to be its lowest average since 2011 (24.7 PPG that season).

40-2: Ohio State is 40-2 against Big Ten opponents since 2019, with both losses coming against Michigan.

125.5: TreVeyon Henderson leads the Big Ten with 125.5 rushing YPG this season (min. eight games).

964: Ohio State has 964 wins all time, the second most of any program behind none other than Michigan.

1,000: Last week against Maryland, Michigan recorded its 1,000th win in program history – the first school ever to do so.

1093: Marvin Harrison Jr. is up to 1,093 receiving yards this season and is the first player in Ohio State history with multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons (2022, 2023).

1,456: On game day, it will have been 1,456 days since Ohio State last beat Michigan (Nov. 30, 2019).

1901-02: Michigan is 11-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1901-02. Every Power 5 team to start 11-0 in back-to-back seasons within the last decade won the national title in at least one of those seasons.

