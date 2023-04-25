College Football Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner enters transfer portal, open to return Updated Apr. 25, 2023 6:36 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Norte Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is entering the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday.

Buchner, who began the 2022 season as the starter for the Fighting Irish, is expected to be one of the most highly-coveted quarterbacks in the portal. He is keeping the door open for a possible return to Notre Dame.

"I love Notre Dame," Buchner wrote in a social media post. "The people, and especially my teammates, are what makes this place special to me. I have decided to enter the transfer portal in order to explore my options, and decide what is best for my future.

"After discussions with Coach [Marcus] Freeman, remaining at Notre Dame is thankfully an option I'm continuing to consider.

"I'm truly grateful to everyone for their support through this process."

Buchner, a rising junior, joined Notre Dame in 2021 as a highly-touted recruit out of La Jolla, California. He won Notre Dame's starting quarterback battle ahead of the 2022 season, but suffered a shoulder injury in Week 2 that kept him out for the remainder of the regular season.

Buchner returned for the Gator Bowl against South Carolina. He played well in that game, throwing for 273 yards, rushing for 61 yards and scoring five touchdowns to give Notre Dame the win and help him earn MVP honors.

It appeared Buchner had the inside track to be Notre Dame's starting quarterback for the 2023 season following that performance. However, Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman announced he was transferring to Notre Dame in January, opening a quarterback battle going into spring camp.

Hartman outplayed Buchner in Saturday's spring game, completing 13 of 16 passes for 189 yards and scoring three touchdowns. Buchner, on the other hand, completed just 8 of 18 passes for 44 yards and an interception.

Notre Dame hasn't named a starting quarterback yet and Freeman told reporters following Saturday's spring game that it was still an open competition for the job.

"You can’t determine a winner or a loser based on one practice, practice 15," Freeman said. "And again, you can’t base a decision off of what we view as a certain outcome. There’s a lot that goes into it."

Buchner had 16 official offers when he was a high school recruit, with Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Oregon among some of the more notable teams to give him an offer.

Former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who recruited Buchner to Notre Dame, left South Bend this offseason for the same job at Alabama, making the Crimson Tide a possible landing spot as they're looking for their successor to Bryce Young.

