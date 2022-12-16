College Football North Texas vs. Boise State best bet, odds and how to bet 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The North Texas Mean Green will face the Boise State Broncos in the Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas on Dec. 17.

The Mean Green and the Broncos have played each other six times, with the series split 3-3. Boise State won the last matchup 59-0 in 2000, but this year, the Mean Green have a leg up over the Broncos with their victory over common foe UTEP. North Texas beat UTEP in the first game of the season, while the Broncos fell 27-10 to the Miners.

The Broncos are riding a late-season streak. They won seven of their last eight games, which brings their record to 9-4. With a better record and a push of momentum, the Broncos are sure to bring that energy all the way to Frisco.

Will the Mean Green or the Broncos prevail in the Frisco Bowl?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between North Texas and Boise State, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

North Texas vs. Boise State (9:15 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 17, ESPN)

Point spread: Boise State -10.5 (Boise State favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise North Texas covers)

Moneyline: Boise State -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); North Texas +280 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young :

The Mean Green will play this game with an interim coach, and the Broncos have won their last three out of four. Don't overthink this one, lay the points.

PICK: Boise State (-10.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 10.5 points

