Oklahoma switches starting QBs, swapping Jackson Arnold for Michael Hawkins Jr.
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables has named true freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. the Sooners' new starting quarterback over Jackson Arnold for Saturday's game at Auburn.
Venables made the announcement on his weekly radio show on Monday night.
Arnold turned the ball over three times in the first half of a 25-15 loss to Tennessee on Saturday night. The former five-star recruit completed 7 of 16 passes for 54 yards with an interception, and had five carries for minus-21 yards with two lost fumbles before being replaced. His mistakes were the key reason Tennessee led 19-3 at halftime.
Hawkins sparked the Sooners in the second half, leading Venables to declare the position open. He completed 11 of 18 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 22 yards as Oklahoma outscored the Volunteers 12-6 in the second half.
After the loss, Oklahoma (3-1, 0-1 SEC) fell from No. 15 to No. 21 in the AP Top 25.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
