No. 21 Michigan Uses 3 Long TD Runs To Beat Big Ten Foe Nebraska, 30-27

Justice Haynes rushed for 149 yards and broke one of No. 21 Michigan's three long touchdown runs in a 30-27 win over Nebraska on Saturday, extending the Cornhuskers' losing streak against AP Top 25 opponents to 28 games.

Freshman QB Bryce Underwood was just 12-of-22 passing for 105 yards in his first Big Ten road game but scored the Wolverines’ first touchdown on a 37-yard run and extended his team’s last scoring drive with a key third-down pass and a scramble.

Dylan Raiola's 52-yard Hail Mary to Jacory Barney Jr. for a touchdown to end the first half tied it 17-all and gave the Cornhuskers (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) momentum heading into the third quarter. They managed just a field goal after that until Raiola led them on a 75-yard drive to make it a three-point game with 1:34 left.

Michigan (3-1, 1-0) recovered the onside kick, picked up a first down and ran out the clock.

The Wolverines went into the fourth quarter with a 27-17 lead after Dominic Zvada kicked a 56-yard field goal and Jordan Marshall busted through the line to go 54 yards for a touchdown. Zvada's 21-yard field goal gave the Wolverines a 10-point lead again with under 4 minutes to play.

Michigan had two one-play touchdown drives, with Underwood breaking his 37-yard run after a Nebraska turnover and Haynes going 75 yards untouched to the end zone.

Raiola was 30 of 41 for 308 yards and three touchdowns, and threw his first interception of the season. Barney caught six balls for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

