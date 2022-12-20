College Football
New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green best bet, odds and how to bet
New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green best bet, odds and how to bet

3 hours ago

The New Mexico State Aggies will take on the Bowling Green Falcons in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on Dec. 26.

The Aggies are 6-6 (5-3 in MAC play) and had a pair of impressive wins to close out the college football regular season. They routed Liberty and Valparaiso by a combined 97 points. New Mexico State is 3-0-1 in bowl appearances.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green is also 6-6, though, it ended the regular season with a loss to Ohio. The Falcons are looking to improve their 5-7 bowl record.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between New Mexico State and Bowling Green, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green (2:30 p.m. ET Monday, Dec. 26, ESPN)

Point spread: Bowling Green -3.5 (Bowling Green favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise New Mexico State covers)
Moneyline: Bowling Green -167 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); New Mexico State +130 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young:

NMSU coach Jerry Kill also looks to win a bowl game as a head coach for the first time in his more than a three-decade career. It's Jerry's time to shine against Bowling Green.

PICK: New Mexico State (+3.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

