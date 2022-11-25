College Football
Nebraska reportedly closing in on deal with Matt Rhule as next coach
College Football

Nebraska reportedly closing in on deal with Matt Rhule as next coach

1 hour ago

Nebraska has reportedly zeroed in on its next head football coach.

The Cornhuskers (3-8), who fired Scott Frost on Sept. 11 after a 1-2 start, are working to finalize a deal with former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule, according to ESPN. The report said that the sides could reach a deal "in the coming days."

Rhule was fired by Carolina in October after guiding the Panthers to an 11-27 record over two-plus seasons. He is enjoying a large buyout from the NFL franchise, which pays him $40 million over the next four years.

Prior to the Panthers, Rhule had successful stints at the college level. He guided Temple to a 47-43 record over four seasons, including two bowl games, before turning around Baylor in a three-year run that included an 11-3 season and Sugar Bowl appearance in 2019.

At Nebraska, Rhule would replace Mickey Joseph, who was elevated to interim head coach after Frost was fired. The Huskers have gone 2-6 under Joseph.

Read more:

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Michigan vs. Ohio State: Everything to know about The Game
College Football

Michigan vs. Ohio State: Everything to know about The Game

11 hours ago
College football odds Week 13: Top 25 lines, results
College Football

College football odds Week 13: Top 25 lines, results

18 hours ago
College football odds Week 13: How to bet Kansas-Kansas State
College Football

College football odds Week 13: How to bet Kansas-Kansas State

1 day ago
College football odds Week 13: How to bet Baylor-Texas
College Football

College football odds Week 13: How to bet Baylor-Texas

1 day ago
Best. Weekend. Ever. Thanksgiving weekend sports offer a full bounty
FIFA World Cup 2022

Best. Weekend. Ever. Thanksgiving weekend sports offer a full bounty

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes