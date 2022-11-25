College Football Nebraska reportedly closing in on deal with Matt Rhule as next coach 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Nebraska has reportedly zeroed in on its next head football coach.

The Cornhuskers (3-8), who fired Scott Frost on Sept. 11 after a 1-2 start, are working to finalize a deal with former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule, according to ESPN. The report said that the sides could reach a deal "in the coming days."

Rhule was fired by Carolina in October after guiding the Panthers to an 11-27 record over two-plus seasons. He is enjoying a large buyout from the NFL franchise, which pays him $40 million over the next four years.

Prior to the Panthers, Rhule had successful stints at the college level. He guided Temple to a 47-43 record over four seasons, including two bowl games, before turning around Baylor in a three-year run that included an 11-3 season and Sugar Bowl appearance in 2019.

At Nebraska, Rhule would replace Mickey Joseph, who was elevated to interim head coach after Frost was fired. The Huskers have gone 2-6 under Joseph.

