Nebraska HC Matt Rhule Starts Podcast 'House Rhules' to help Build Team Brand

Published Aug. 22, 2025 5:57 p.m. ET

Matt Rhule is so excited about what he's doing at Nebraska that he wants to tell as many people as possible about it.

The third-year coach debuted his weekly "House Rhules" podcast on Thursday. He and his friend, Philadelphia radio sports talk host Anthony Gargano, are co-hosts.

"This is the new world of college sports," Rhule said Friday.

Rhule said he wants to give the audience an inside look at his program and share his thoughts on college football, professional sports and pop culture, among other things.

The podcast can help build the brands of the football program and university, Rhule said, and also be a way for players who make appearances to earn name, image and likeness money.

Rhule already has a large media presence. He regularly appears on other sports podcasts, and the Nebraska social media team this summer created short "walk-and-talk" videos featuring Rhule.

The Huskers went from 5-7 to 7-6 in Rhule's first two years, and he expects more improvement this season. They open against Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday.

Rhule said he would have to schedule an extra hour of work one day a week to put out a quality podcast.

"Let's go out there and hopefully get interesting guests and do it year-round," he said. "So we'll do it until no one watches it, and then we'll cancel it. If people watch it, we'll do it, and I'll do the best I can with it."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

