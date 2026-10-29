Missouri RB Ahmad Hardy Set To Make Season Debut Against Arkansas

After an offseason gunshot wound, questions swirled around whether Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy would see the field again this season. On Thursday afternoon, Hardy and the Tigers got their answer.

According to a report from ESPN , Hardy will make his season debut on Saturday for the Tigers against the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Hardy isn't expected to start the game, he is still in line to handle a handful of carries.

Running back Jamal Roberts will keep his starting role while the Tigers gradually integrate Hardy back into the mix. Together, they give Missouri one of the most formidable backfields in college football.

After transferring from UL Monroe in 2024, Hardy made a seamless transition into the SEC. He quickly established himself as one of the premier running backs in college football and a top prospect for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Last season, Hardy carried the ball 256 times for 1,649 yards (6.4 yards per carry) and 16 touchdowns. He rushed for 300 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-27 win over Mississippi State.

It remains unclear whether Hardy will declare for the NFL Draft or return for another season, despite being projected as a top running back with a potential first-round grade.

Following his recovery, returning to school for another year could offer him a full season to improve his draft stock. The good news is Hardy has plenty of time to make that decision, as he still has two years of eligibility remaining.

With his return to the field this weekend, all eyes will be on how long it takes Hardy to break off one of the signature long runs we've come to expect from him. Simply making it back onto the field this season is an incredible accomplishment for one of the sport's premier running backs.