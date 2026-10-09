College Football
Minnesota vs. Purdue Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 6
College Football

Minnesota vs. Purdue Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 6

Published Oct. 10, 2026 8:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The Purdue Boilermakers face the Minnesota Golden Gophers at home in a Big 10 showdown Saturday in a Week 6 college football matchup on Big Ten Network.

Minnesota did something last week it hadn’t done since 1977: beat Michigan at home. The Golden Gophers turned the ball over twice but forced two turnovers of their own at key moments. 

They capped the win with a fourth-down stop that gave the offense the ball back to run out the clock. The last time Minnesota started a season 4-1, its first loss came against this week’s opponent, Purdue.

The Boilermakers snapped a three-game losing streak against Illinois with a 24-17 win. Quarterback Ryan Browne drives the offense, ranking third in the Big Ten in passing yards (1,390) with eight touchdowns and just one interception. 

Purdue’s biggest problem has been its defense, which is allowing the most yards (425.8) and points (35) per game in the Big Ten.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Minnesota vs. Purdue at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct 10.

 

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 Minnesota Golden Gophers Purdue Boilermakers Minnesota @ Purdue Odds

Moneyline

  • Minnesota: -142 (bet $10 to win $17.04 total)
  • Purdue: +120 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

Spread 

  • Minnesota -2.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
  • Purdue +2.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Over/Under

  • Over 49.5: -112 (bet $10 to win $18.93 total)
  • Under 49.5: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)
 

 Minnesota Golden Gophers Purdue Boilermakers Minnesota @ Purdue Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Minnesota’s offense averages the third-fewest yards per game in the Big Ten, but coach P.J. Fleck can lean on a defense that allows the third-fewest. The Golden Gophers have already shown they can win on the road at Washington and overcome adversity to beat Michigan at home, so they should be able to handle a trip to Purdue.

The Boilermakers can move the ball up and down the field, but their defense can’t slow anybody down, putting pressure on the offense to keep up. That will be a tough task against Minnesota’s defense.

Take the Golden Gophers to keep rolling and improve to 5-1.

Minnesota Golden GophersThe Pick: Minnesota Moneyline

 

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Purdue

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