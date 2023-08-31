College Football Minnesota vs. Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Picks Updated Aug. 31, 2023 12:59 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Oddsmakers give the Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) the edge when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 in a matchup between Big Ten foes at Huntington Bank Stadium. Minnesota is favored by a touchdown. A total of 43 points has been set for this game.

Last year, the Golden Gophers went 9-4 and won the Pinstripe Bowl. On offense, they averaged 28.2 points per game (66th in college football), and they conceded 13.8 per game (fourth in college football) defensively. Last season the Cornhuskers finished 4-8 and failed to qualify for the postseason. On offense, they averaged 22.6 points per game (102nd in college football), and they conceded 27.6 per game (77th in college football) defensively.

Learn more about the Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. the Nebraska Cornhuskers game on FOX Sports, plus a pick from Jason McIntyre.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Information & Odds

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Location: Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: FOX

Live boxscore on FOX Sports

Minnesota vs Nebraska Betting Information updated as of August 31, 2023, 8:45 AM ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Minnesota -7 (-108) -274 +219 43 -108 -111

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Prediction

Pick ATS: Minnesota (-7)

Pick OU: Over (43)

Prediction: Minnesota 32, Nebraska 13

Pick Via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The road underdog has taken money, as this has gone down from 7.5 to 7, and if you look hard in the market you can find a 6.5.

Sharp bettors want to back Matt Rhule, who turned around Temple and Baylor and now faces a monumental task at Nebraska, where the Cornhuskers are looking to register their first 10-win season since 2012.

I’d lean to the Huskers getting a touchdown because they have a big QB edge here with Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims taking over at QB. A 4-star recruit who once committed to FSU, Sims has thrown for over 4000 yards and rushed for over 1000 during his three-year run with Georgia Tech . His mobility is going to be a handful for a Minnesota defense which has been extremely stingy the last two seasons.

Rhule will have to remake a bad defense, but he added five players from the SEC who are expected to contribute immediately. I don’t love going against P.J. Fleck, one of the most underrated coaches in the Big Ten, but if I had a play on the game, it’s Nebraska getting a TD, followed by the under.

PICK: Nebraska (-7) to lose by fewer than 7 points (or win outright)

PICK: Under 43 points scored by both teams combined

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Betting Insights

Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Golden Gophers 25, Cornhuskers 18.

The Golden Gophers have a 73.3% chance to collect the win in this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Cornhuskers have a 31.3% implied probability.

Minnesota put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Nebraska won five games against the spread last year, failing to cover seven times.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska: Head-to-Head

In their last two head-to-head matchups, Minnesota has defeated Nebraska two times.

The two teams have gone over the total on one occasion while sharing an even 1-1 record in their games against the spread.

Over their last two head-to-head contests, Minnesota has scored 50 points, while Nebraska has posted 36.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska: 2022 Stats Comparison

Minnesota Nebraska Off. Points per Game (Rank) 28.2 (60) 22.6 (105) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 13.8 (4) 27.6 (65) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 13 (19) 19 (74) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 18 (62) 16 (84)

Minnesota 2022 Key Players

Name Position Stats Mohamed Ibrahim RB 1,665 YDS / 20 TD / 128.1 YPG / 5.2 YPC Tanner Morgan QB 1,382 YDS (66.9%) / 9 TD / 5 INT

55 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 4.2 RUSH YPG Daniel Jackson WR 37 REC / 557 YDS / 5 TD / 42.8 YPG Treyson Potts RB 474 YDS / 3 TD / 36.5 YPG / 4.7 YPC Mariano Sori-Marin LB 84 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK Tyler Nubin DB 53 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 4 INT / 4 PD Cody Lindenberg LB 70 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK Terell Smith DB 36 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 2 INT

Nebraska 2022 Key Players

Name Position Stats Casey Thompson QB 2,407 YDS (63.1%) / 17 TD / 10 INT

-21 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / -1.8 RUSH YPG Trey Palmer WR 71 REC / 1,043 YDS / 9 TD / 86.9 YPG Anthony Grant RB 915 YDS / 6 TD / 76.3 YPG / 4.2 YPC Marcus Washington WR 31 REC / 471 YDS / 1 TD / 39.3 YPG Garrett Nelson LB 56 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK Luke Reimer LB 75 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT Isaac Gifford S 62 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK Marques Buford Jr. DB 52 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD

