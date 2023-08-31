Minnesota vs. Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Picks
Oddsmakers give the Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) the edge when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 in a matchup between Big Ten foes at Huntington Bank Stadium. Minnesota is favored by a touchdown. A total of 43 points has been set for this game.
Last year, the Golden Gophers went 9-4 and won the Pinstripe Bowl. On offense, they averaged 28.2 points per game (66th in college football), and they conceded 13.8 per game (fourth in college football) defensively. Last season the Cornhuskers finished 4-8 and failed to qualify for the postseason. On offense, they averaged 22.6 points per game (102nd in college football), and they conceded 27.6 per game (77th in college football) defensively.
Learn more about the Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. the Nebraska Cornhuskers game on FOX Sports, plus a pick from Jason McIntyre.
Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Information & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: FOX
- Live boxscore on FOX Sports
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|Minnesota
|-7 (-108)
|-274
|+219
|43
|-108
|-111
Minnesota vs. Nebraska Prediction
- Pick ATS: Minnesota (-7)
- Pick OU: Over (43)
- Prediction: Minnesota 32, Nebraska 13
Pick Via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:
The road underdog has taken money, as this has gone down from 7.5 to 7, and if you look hard in the market you can find a 6.5.
Sharp bettors want to back Matt Rhule, who turned around Temple and Baylor and now faces a monumental task at Nebraska, where the Cornhuskers are looking to register their first 10-win season since 2012.
I’d lean to the Huskers getting a touchdown because they have a big QB edge here with Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims taking over at QB. A 4-star recruit who once committed to FSU, Sims has thrown for over 4000 yards and rushed for over 1000 during his three-year run with Georgia Tech. His mobility is going to be a handful for a Minnesota defense which has been extremely stingy the last two seasons.
Rhule will have to remake a bad defense, but he added five players from the SEC who are expected to contribute immediately. I don’t love going against P.J. Fleck, one of the most underrated coaches in the Big Ten, but if I had a play on the game, it’s Nebraska getting a TD, followed by the under.
PICK: Nebraska (-7) to lose by fewer than 7 points (or win outright)
PICK: Under 43 points scored by both teams combined
Minnesota vs. Nebraska Betting Insights
- Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Golden Gophers 25, Cornhuskers 18.
- The Golden Gophers have a 73.3% chance to collect the win in this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Cornhuskers have a 31.3% implied probability.
- Minnesota put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread last season.
- Nebraska won five games against the spread last year, failing to cover seven times.
Minnesota vs. Nebraska: Head-to-Head
- In their last two head-to-head matchups, Minnesota has defeated Nebraska two times.
- The two teams have gone over the total on one occasion while sharing an even 1-1 record in their games against the spread.
- Over their last two head-to-head contests, Minnesota has scored 50 points, while Nebraska has posted 36.
Minnesota vs. Nebraska: 2022 Stats Comparison
|Minnesota
|Nebraska
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|28.2 (60)
|22.6 (105)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|13.8 (4)
|27.6 (65)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|13 (19)
|19 (74)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|18 (62)
|16 (84)
Minnesota 2022 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Mohamed Ibrahim
|RB
|1,665 YDS / 20 TD / 128.1 YPG / 5.2 YPC
|Tanner Morgan
|QB
|1,382 YDS (66.9%) / 9 TD / 5 INT
55 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 4.2 RUSH YPG
|Daniel Jackson
|WR
|37 REC / 557 YDS / 5 TD / 42.8 YPG
|Treyson Potts
|RB
|474 YDS / 3 TD / 36.5 YPG / 4.7 YPC
|Mariano Sori-Marin
|LB
|84 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK
|Tyler Nubin
|DB
|53 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 4 INT / 4 PD
|Cody Lindenberg
|LB
|70 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
|Terell Smith
|DB
|36 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 2 INT
Nebraska 2022 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Casey Thompson
|QB
|2,407 YDS (63.1%) / 17 TD / 10 INT
-21 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / -1.8 RUSH YPG
|Trey Palmer
|WR
|71 REC / 1,043 YDS / 9 TD / 86.9 YPG
|Anthony Grant
|RB
|915 YDS / 6 TD / 76.3 YPG / 4.2 YPC
|Marcus Washington
|WR
|31 REC / 471 YDS / 1 TD / 39.3 YPG
|Garrett Nelson
|LB
|56 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK
|Luke Reimer
|LB
|75 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Isaac Gifford
|S
|62 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
|Marques Buford Jr.
|DB
|52 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
