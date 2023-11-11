College Football Michigan's Sherrone Moore emotional after win, says he won it for Jim Harbaugh Published Nov. 11, 2023 4:04 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

No Jim Harbaugh, no problem for No. 3 Michigan, which took down No. 10 Penn State, 24-15, in Happy Valley in Week 11's "Big Noon Saturday."

Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore was the acting head coach with Harbaugh suspended for the rest of the 2023 college football regular season due to an ongoing sign-stealing scandal. After the game, Moore poured out his emotions into his interview with FOX Sports reporter Jenny Taft.

"I want to thank the lord. I want to thank Coach Harbaugh. F------ love you, man," Moore said. "Love the s--- out of you, man. This is for you, for this university, the president, our AD. We got the best players, best university, best alumni in the country. Love you guys. These f------ guys. These guys right here, man. These guys did it. These guys did it, man. Talk to him [running back Blake Corum], love you."

'We did this for you' – Michigan acting HC Sherrone Moore emotional after win vs. Penn State

Moore has been with the Wolverines since 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a defensive grudge match that saw Michigan hold Penn State to 238 total yards and quarterback Drew Allar to just 70 passing yards. Corum led the way on the ground for Michigan with 145 yards and two touchdowns on 5.6 yards per carry, including a 30-yard touchdown run with 4:15 remaining that put the Wolverines up two scores.

The Big Ten dropped the Harbaugh suspension on Friday afternoon, and Michigan was unable to get a restraining order before kickoff, which would've allowed Harbaugh to be on the sidelines. He's still allowed to coach the team during the week in practice, though, and there is a hearing scheduled for this coming Friday, which Michigan hopes will result in Harbaugh's suspension being stayed.

Meanwhile, an official NCAA investigation of the matter remains open.

Harbaugh was previously suspended for the first three games of the season due to recruiting violations.

The win moved Michigan to 10-0 overall and 7-0 in Big Ten play. Next up for Michigan is a road matchup against Maryland (6-4 overall, 3-4 in Big Ten play) before a showdown with No. 1 Ohio State (9-0 overall, 6-0 in Big Ten play) at home.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Big Ten Michigan Wolverines

share