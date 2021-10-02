College Football Michigan continues dominant start to season with 38-17 win at Wisconsin 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

If you're going to secure a victory in a place where you haven't won in 20 years, you might as well do it in dominant fashion.

That's exactly what the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines did with a 38-17 win Saturday at Wisconsin , where they hadn't won since 2001.

The Wolverines continued their hot start to the 2021 season, improving to 5-0. Four of those wins have come by at least 21 points.

This might have been their most impressive win of the season, considering that Wisconsin took away their biggest strength: the running game.

Michigan entered Saturday ranked fifth in the country in rushing yards per game, at 290.8, spearheaded by the two-headed monster of Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins . Those two combined for 797 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns in the first four weeks. But against Wisconsin, the Wolverines' rushing attack was able to generate only 112 yards on 44 carries.

Enter Cade McNamara.

The Wolverines' passing attack isn't typically considered elite, averaging just 164 passing yards per game before Saturday. But it has been efficient, and on Saturday, McNamara proved that he is capable of stepping up when the running game is neutralized.

The junior quarterback threw for a season-high 197 yards, with two touchdown passes for good measure. He also didn't throw an interception — something he has yet to do this season.

Meanwhile, the Michigan defense continued to dominate, allowing 210 yards of total offense while forcing two turnovers.

Iowa and Penn State are currently ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll, with Ohio State knocking at the door at No. 11. But through five weeks, the Wolverines are making the case that they are every bit the contender in the Big Ten as their more celebrated rivals.

