College Football
Michigan continues dominant start to season with 38-17 win at Wisconsin Michigan continues dominant start to season with 38-17 win at Wisconsin
College Football

Michigan continues dominant start to season with 38-17 win at Wisconsin

2 hours ago

If you're going to secure a victory in a place where you haven't won in 20 years, you might as well do it in dominant fashion.

That's exactly what the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines did with a 38-17 win Saturday at Wisconsin, where they hadn't won since 2001.

For more up-to-date news on all things Michigan, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

The Wolverines continued their hot start to the 2021 season, improving to 5-0. Four of those wins have come by at least 21 points.

This might have been their most impressive win of the season, considering that Wisconsin took away their biggest strength: the running game.

Michigan entered Saturday ranked fifth in the country in rushing yards per game, at 290.8, spearheaded by the two-headed monster of Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins. Those two combined for 797 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns in the first four weeks. But against Wisconsin, the Wolverines' rushing attack was able to generate only 112 yards on 44 carries.

Enter Cade McNamara.

The Wolverines' passing attack isn't typically considered elite, averaging just 164 passing yards per game before Saturday. But it has been efficient, and on Saturday, McNamara proved that he is capable of stepping up when the running game is neutralized.

The junior quarterback threw for a season-high 197 yards, with two touchdown passes for good measure. He also didn't throw an interception — something he has yet to do this season.

Meanwhile, the Michigan defense continued to dominate, allowing 210 yards of total offense while forcing two turnovers.

Iowa and Penn State are currently ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll, with Ohio State knocking at the door at No. 11. But through five weeks, the Wolverines are making the case that they are every bit the contender in the Big Ten as their more celebrated rivals.

For more up-to-date news on all things college football, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
CFB Week 5 Closing Lines, Betting Results
College Football

CFB Week 5 Closing Lines, Betting Results

CFB Week 5 Closing Lines, Betting Results
From which favorites are covering to the odds on the day's upsets, here's what you need to know about CFB's Week 5 odds.
8 mins ago
CFB Top Plays: Week 5
College Football

CFB Top Plays: Week 5

CFB Top Plays: Week 5
Week 5 of college football is underway with Alabama, Cincinnati and Michigan coming out on top thus far. Here are the highlights!
29 mins ago
All Bark, No Points
Georgia Bulldogs

All Bark, No Points

All Bark, No Points
After thrashing No. 8 Arkansas 37-0, No. 2 Georgia is starting to draw comparisons to some of the best defenses ever.
36 mins ago
By The Numbers: CFB Week 5
College Football

By The Numbers: CFB Week 5

By The Numbers: CFB Week 5
With four ranked matchups set for Saturday, here are the numbers you need to know ahead of Week 5 in college football.
7 hours ago
Michigan Men
College Football

Michigan Men

Michigan Men
Charles Woodson sits down with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to discuss the resurgent Wolverines ahead of Big Noon Kickoff.
8 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes