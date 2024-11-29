Michigan star DB Will Johnson (toe) likely out vs. No. 2 Ohio State
As Michigan prepares to battle archrival No. 2 Ohio State, it'll do so without star defensive back Will Johnson, who's expected to miss Saturday's Big Ten showdown (12 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) due to a lingering toe injury.
Johnson suffered the toe injury in Michigan's loss to Illinois in Week 8 and hasn't played since.
In the six games that Johnson has appeared in this season, he has totaled 14 combined tackles and two interceptions, running back both of those picks for touchdowns. Johnson logged three interceptions in 2022 and four interceptions in 2023. The junior defensive back is a consensus top-10 selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
As a whole, Michigan's defense is surrendering 222.3 passing yards (12th in the Big Ten), 94.0 rushing yards (third), 316.3 total yards (eighth) and 21.5 points (10th) per game. It'll go up against an Ohio State offense that is second in the conference in points (37.8) and third in total yards (439.1) per game.
Michigan is coming off a 50-6 win over Northwestern, while Ohio State is coming off a 38-15 win over now-No. 10 Indiana. The Wolverines have won each of their past three matchups against the Buckeyes.
