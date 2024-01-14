Michigan RB Blake Corum declares for 2024 NFL Draft
Blake Corum returned to Michigan for his senior season with hopes of winning the 2024 College Football National Championship, and that's precisely what the Wolverines did.
Now, the star running back is off to the next level.
Corum posted a video to X on Sunday where he thanked the Michigan faithful for supporting him over the last four years and announced that he's declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy also announced Sunday that he's declaring for the draft, with guard Zak Zinter doing so earlier in the week.
Corum rushed for 1,245 yards and 27 touchdowns this season. Across the last three seasons (2021-23), Corum totaled a combined 3,360 rushing yards and 56 rushing touchdowns.
Michigan went 15-0 (10-0 in Big Ten play) this season, beating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten for a third consecutive year. The Wolverines then beat Alabama in overtime in the College Football Playoff semifinals before defeating Washington in the title game.
Corum recorded both a rushing and receiving touchdown against the Crimson Tide, while rushing for 134 yards and two touchdowns against the Huskies.
Corum, 23, stands at 5-foot-8 and 213 pounds.
Read more:
- Klatt: Michigan's title win should give non-recruiting powerhouses hope in new era
- Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter declares for 2024 NFL Draft
- NFL Draft: Who boosted their stock the most in CFP title game?
- Jim Harbaugh next team odds: Chargers, Patriots in play for Michigan coach?
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
In hiring Kalen DeBoer, Alabama is getting a consistent winner
Alabama hires Washington's Kalen DeBoer to replace Nick Saban as coach
Sights, sounds from Michigan Wolverines' championship parade
-
Ten candidates to replace Kalen DeBoer as Washington coach
2023-24 college football transfer portal tracker: Isaiah Bond commits to Texas
2024 NFL mock draft: Bears, Commanders, Patriots add QBs; first 7 picks on offense
-
Texas' Steve Sarkisian gets four-year extension after Big 12 title, CFP appearance
College Football odds: Nick Saban's career from a sports betting perspective
10 greatest college football dynasties of all time: Are Saban's Crimson Tide No. 1?
-
In hiring Kalen DeBoer, Alabama is getting a consistent winner
Alabama hires Washington's Kalen DeBoer to replace Nick Saban as coach
Sights, sounds from Michigan Wolverines' championship parade
-
Ten candidates to replace Kalen DeBoer as Washington coach
2023-24 college football transfer portal tracker: Isaiah Bond commits to Texas
2024 NFL mock draft: Bears, Commanders, Patriots add QBs; first 7 picks on offense
-
Texas' Steve Sarkisian gets four-year extension after Big 12 title, CFP appearance
College Football odds: Nick Saban's career from a sports betting perspective
10 greatest college football dynasties of all time: Are Saban's Crimson Tide No. 1?