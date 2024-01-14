College Football
Michigan RB Blake Corum declares for 2024 NFL Draft
College Football

Michigan RB Blake Corum declares for 2024 NFL Draft

Updated Jan. 14, 2024 2:11 p.m. ET

Blake Corum returned to Michigan for his senior season with hopes of winning the 2024 College Football National Championship, and that's precisely what the Wolverines did. 

Now, the star running back is off to the next level.

Corum posted a video to X on Sunday where he thanked the Michigan faithful for supporting him over the last four years and announced that he's declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy also announced Sunday that he's declaring for the draft, with guard Zak Zinter doing so earlier in the week.

Corum rushed for 1,245 yards and 27 touchdowns this season. Across the last three seasons (2021-23), Corum totaled a combined 3,360 rushing yards and 56 rushing touchdowns.

Michigan went 15-0 (10-0 in Big Ten play) this season, beating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten for a third consecutive year. The Wolverines then beat Alabama in overtime in the College Football Playoff semifinals before defeating Washington in the title game.

Corum recorded both a rushing and receiving touchdown against the Crimson Tide, while rushing for 134 yards and two touchdowns against the Huskies.

Corum, 23, stands at 5-foot-8 and 213 pounds.

College Football
Michigan Wolverines
Blake Corum
