Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy declares for 2024 NFL Draft

Published Jan. 14, 2024 1:20 p.m. ET

J.J. McCarthy is heading to the professional ranks. 

After leading the Michigan Wolverines to the 2024 College Football National Championship, McCarthy announced Sunday on X that he's declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michigan guard Zak Zinter also declared for the draft earlier in the week.

In what was his second season as the team's full-time quarterback, McCarthy totaled 2,991 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a 167.4 passer rating, while completing 72.3% of his passes. He also ran for 202 yards and three touchdowns.

Michigan went 15-0 (10-0 in Big Ten play) this season, beating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten for a third consecutive year. The Wolverines then out-dueled Alabama in overtime in the College Football Playoff semifinals before beating Washington 34-13 in the title game.

McCarthy's signature moment of the championship run came when he helped orchestrate a game-tying drive in the closing minutes of the Rose Bowl against Alabama, forcing the extra period. He threw for three touchdowns in the semifinal round win.

McCarthy joins a high-profile 2024 quarterback draft class, which already includes 2023 Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, alongside UNC's Drake Maye, USC's Caleb Williams, Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon's Bo Nix

