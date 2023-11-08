College Football Michigan-Penn State, Utah-Washington, more: CFB Week 11 by the numbers Updated Nov. 8, 2023 10:19 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Some of the top teams in college football will face off in Week 11, including what should be some exciting matchups between conference rivals.

This week, the "Big Noon Kickoff" crew is heading to Beaver Stadium as No. 10 Penn State plays host to No. 3 Michigan in a Big Ten East showdown at Noon ET (on FOX and the FOX Sports app). Pregame coverage begins at 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, No. 5 Washington hopes to remain unbeaten as it faces No. 18 Utah in a Pac-12 matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET (on FOX and the FOX Sports app). This will be the 16th all-time meeting between the teams, with Washington leading the series, 13-2.

Also at 3:30 p.m. ET, No. 13 Tennessee and No. 14 Missouri will also face off, as the Volunteers seek their first road win over a Top 15 opponent since 2006.

And later in the evening, an SEC battle between No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 2 Georgia will mark the 47th all-time meeting of the two powerhouses; while Caleb Williams and USC look to bounce back from last week's loss to the Huskies when the Trojans meet No. 6 Oregon.

Here are the numbers to know for the marquee matchups in Week 11.

SATURDAY

No. 3 Michigan at No. 10 Penn State

Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

26-10: Michigan leads the overall series with Penn State.

34.0: The Wolverines have the best point differential in FBS this season, outscoring opponents by 34.0 PPG.

20+: Michigan is the only FBS team to win every game by at last 20 points this season, and is the only team in the country scoring 40-plus PPG and allowing fewer than 10 PPG.

No. 1: The Wolverines have the top-scoring offense and top-scoring defense in the Big Ten this year.

3-16: Penn State's record against Top 10 teams under head coach James Franklin.

7: Consecutive home games won by the Nittany Lions dating back to last season. The last home loss came in October 2022 vs. No. 2 Ohio State.

173.2: Rushing YPG for Penn State, which has the No. 3 rushing offense in the Big Ten this season.

1: Turnovers this season for QB Drew Allar who also has the second-most passing touchdowns in the Big Ten this season with 20.

Michigan vs. Penn State Preview: Big Ten implications on the line

No. 18 Utah at No. 5 Washington

3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

1960: The last time Utah snagged a win over a 9-0 or better team.

25.0: PPG the Utes are averaging this season, 10th in the Pac-12.

513: Season-high yardage gained by Utah last week against Arizona State. The Utes also scored a season-high 55 points.

No. 1: Rank for Utah's third-down defense in FBS this season (allowing 25.2% conversion rate), and pass defense in the Pac-12 this season (allowing 201.1 passing YPG).

9-0: Washington's record for the first time since 2016.

383.1: Passing YPG for the Huskies this season, No. 1 in the FBS.

+140: Current odds to win the Heisman Trophy for Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. who is the current favorite. Penix leads the FBS with 355.7 passing YPG this season.

256: Rushing yards for RB Dillon Johnson, along with four rushing TDs, in last week's game at USC (both career highs).

Is there an upset brewing for No. 5 Washington vs. No. 18 Utah?

No. 13 Tennessee at No. 14 Missouri

3:30 p.m. ET

227.8: Rushing YPG for Tennessee, which leads the SEC this season.

250+: The Volunteers have had 250+ rushing yards in back-to-back games.

20: Total TDs for QB Joe Milton III this season along with 253.4 total YPG and just four interceptions.

7.0: Sacks for EDGE James Pearce Jr. this season. Pearce has 38 pressures (T-most pressures in SEC).

2-2: The Tigers' record in their last four games following a 5-0 start (lost to LSU and Georgia).

67.5%: Completion percent for QB Brady Cook, who also has 293.8 total YPG, 21 total TDs and four interceptions this season.

102.1: Rushing YPG this season for RB Cody Schrader, who leads the SEC.

31.8: PPG allowed by the Missouri defense against ranked opponents this season.



No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 2 Georgia

7 p.m. ET

45-24: Final score in the last meeting between the Rebels and the Bulldogs in 2016; Ole Miss won.

+8: Ole Miss has the best turnover margin in SEC this season, and has yet to lose a TO battle in any game.

3: Amount of 300-plus yard games for Rebels' QB Jaxson Dart this season. Dart posted 387 passing yards, two passing TDs and zero interceptions last week vs. Texas A&M.

12: Rushing TDs for RB Quinshon Judkins, who leads the SEC this season. He has 2,360 rushing yards and 28 rushing touchdowns since last season.

26: Consecutive wins by Georgia, the longest active FBS streak.

1,897: Yards the Bulldogs have outgained opponents by, the second-best yardage differential in FBS this season.

No. 2: Georgia has the second-best scoring offense in the SEC this season, 39.3 PPG.

95+: Receiving yards in back-to-back games for wideout Ladd McConkey.

No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 2 Georgia preview

USC at No. 6 Oregon

10:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

0-3: Record for USC against ranked opponents this season (Notre Dame, Utah and Washington).

45.5: The Trojans have the No. 2 scoring offense in FBS this season.

8: Games this season in which USC has scored 40-plus points (most in FBS).

38: QB Caleb Williams leads FBS in total touchdowns this season, and has a 69.2 completion percentage, 311.0 total YPG, and four interceptions.

No. 1: Oregon leads the Pac-12 in point differential, yardage differential, and sack differential this season.

47.4: PPG for the Ducks, No. 1 in FBS.

4: Oregon is tied with Penn State for fewest turnovers in FBS this season.

1,107: RB Bucky Irving leads the Pac-12 in scrimmage yards this season (123.0 YPG).

USC vs. Oregon preview: Can the Trojans bounce back?

