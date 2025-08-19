College Football Michigan Lands Commitment From Top RB Prospect Savion Hiter Published Aug. 19, 2025 4:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Michigan Wolverines are already having a better week than their last one, as they secured a 2026 commitment from five-star running back prospect Savion Hiter.

Hiter announced his commitment to Michigan at his high school, Louisa County High in Virginia. He chose the Wolverines over Tennessee, Georgia and Michigan's chief rival, Ohio State. Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore and running backs coach Tony Alford – who was previously Ohio State's running back coach from 2015-23 – were "instrumental" in getting Hiter to commit to Michigan instead of Tennessee, according to ESPN.

The 5-foot-11 back weighs in at 200 pounds and is the No. 1 running back prospect in the country, as well as the top player in Virginia, according to 247Sports. Hiter is viewed as a potential NFL player who thrives while running inside or outside, per 247Sports.

As he heads into his senior season at Louisa County High School, Hiter has already proven to be a force in the backfield. He rushed for 1,698 yards and 26 rushing touchdowns on 156 carries in the 2024 season with another 199 receiving yards on top of that, following a transfer from Woodberry Forest High School, where he played in 2023. Moreover, Hiter is a two-way player who totaled 56 tackles, seven sacks, an interception and three defensive touchdowns in 2024.

