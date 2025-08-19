College Football
Michigan Lands Commitment From Top RB Prospect Savion Hiter
College Football

Michigan Lands Commitment From Top RB Prospect Savion Hiter

Published Aug. 19, 2025 4:01 p.m. ET

The Michigan Wolverines are already having a better week than their last one, as they secured a 2026 commitment from five-star running back prospect Savion Hiter. 

Hiter announced his commitment to Michigan at his high school, Louisa County High in Virginia. He chose the Wolverines over Tennessee, Georgia and Michigan's chief rival, Ohio State. Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore and running backs coach Tony Alford – who was previously Ohio State's running back coach from 2015-23 – were "instrumental" in getting Hiter to commit to Michigan instead of Tennessee, according to ESPN.

The 5-foot-11 back weighs in at 200 pounds and is the No. 1 running back prospect in the country, as well as the top player in Virginia, according to 247Sports. Hiter is viewed as a potential NFL player who thrives while running inside or outside, per 247Sports.

As he heads into his senior season at Louisa County High School, Hiter has already proven to be a force in the backfield. He rushed for 1,698 yards and 26 rushing touchdowns on 156 carries in the 2024 season with another 199 receiving yards on top of that, following a transfer from Woodberry Forest High School, where he played in 2023. Moreover, Hiter is a two-way player who totaled 56 tackles, seven sacks, an interception and three defensive touchdowns in 2024. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Michigan Wolverines
Big Ten
College Football
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Will Ohio State Repeat? Joel Klatt's 2025-26 Conference, CFP Bracket Predictions

Will Ohio State Repeat? Joel Klatt's 2025-26 Conference, CFP Bracket Predictions

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes