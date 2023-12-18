College Football Michigan's J.J. McCarthy remains undecided about NFL future Updated Dec. 18, 2023 9:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Late last week, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe delighted the Crimson Tide fan base by announcing his intention to remain in school for another season, regardless of what happens during the College Football Playoff. And from the moment he did so, Milroe elevated Alabama to the upper echelon of 2024 national title contenders.

Four days later, the same situation presented itself to Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, another player with the kind of talent that impacts the program's trajectory next season. If McCarthy remains in Ann Arbor for his senior year, the Wolverines are certain to be among the highest-ranked teams in the country. If McCarthy decides to turn pro after three straight wins over Ohio State, three straight Big Ten titles and three straight trips to the national semifinals, then head coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff will need to reconfigure their depth chart.

But unlike Milroe, who will face Michigan in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, McCarthy made no assurances about his future when speaking with the media on Monday afternoon. When asked if he's decided to remain in school or declare for the NFL Draft, where McCarthy would likely be a first- or second-round pick, he told reporters that the NFL question hasn't been on his mind while preparing for the Crimson Tide.

"I am completely in the present moment," McCarthy said. "Soaking in every single day, enjoying every single practice, every single meeting with my guys. Only God knows [the answer to] that question, so I'll know by the end of the season."

Around Ann Arbor, curiosity about McCarthy's future stretches far beyond internet message boards and social media platforms to Harbaugh's office at Schembechler Hall. McCarthy said Harbaugh asked him if he wanted to discuss the NFL decision during an off week following the Big Ten Championship game in early December. But McCarthy declined and told his coach, "I'm only focused on Bama," an answer he said Harbaugh loved. (It's worth noting that Harbaugh's own future at Michigan is uncertain for a third consecutive winter amid multiple unresolved NCAA investigations and potential interest from NFL franchises.)

There's a chance McCarthy's decision could be influenced by the outcome of this year's semifinal against Alabama, both personally and professionally. McCarthy said on Monday that he wouldn't consider the 2023 campaign a success if the Wolverines fall short of winning the national title, echoing a season-long message from running back Blake Corum built around the notion of championship or bust. McCarthy would be at the forefront of Michigan's name, image and likeness (NIL) efforts for 2024 the same way Corum and offensive linemen Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter were the focal points of a "One More Year Fund" created by Valiant Management Group after a heartbreaking loss to TCU. The fund, which raised more than $135,000, was designed to be split among key returners.

"It's one of those things where if we're not the ones at the top of the mountain at the end of it, like, we don't think it's a successful season," McCarthy said. "But at the end of the day, it's hard to win 13 games, and we'll appreciate it one day if that happens."

On a professional level, McCarthy might need an impressive showing against Alabama to stake his claim as a first-round pick in a draft that already includes several surefire first-rounders: Caleb Williams of USC, Drake Maye of North Carolina and Heisman Trophy-winner Jayden Daniels of LSU. McCarthy's statistical production and general level of play dipped significantly from Michigan's first nine games of the '23 season (averages of 237.1 yards and 1.8 touchdowns per game) to its final four games (averages of 124 yards and 0.25 touchdowns per game), though all 13 were wins.

Part of that decline can be attributed to a nagging leg injury suffered during Michigan's emotional win over Penn State on Nov. 11, though McCarthy said he feels fully healthy ahead of the Rose Bowl. Part of it can be attributed to facing three of the nation's top five defenses in the span of a month, with Penn State, Ohio State and Iowa all presenting high-level challenges. But McCarthy knows there's more to prove after he tossed two pick-6s and was involved in three fumbles during last year's loss to TCU.

The only question is whether he has one more game, or one more season, to show it.

"Every single time you put yourself out there, it's an opportunity to showcase it to the scouts and NFL teams," McCarthy said. "So I'm just focused on having the same mentality I've been (using) since Week 1."

Michael Cohen covers college football and basketball for FOX Sports with an emphasis on the Big Ten. Follow him on Twitter at @Michael_Cohen13.

