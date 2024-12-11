College Football Michigan CB Will Johnson declares for draft, joining DT Mason Graham Published Dec. 11, 2024 5:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Michigan cornerback Will Johnson has joined defensive tackle Mason Graham in the NFL Draft.

Johnson declared for the draft on Wednesday, one day after Graham decided he would also skip his senior season with the Wolverines.

Both preseason All-America players are expected to be first-round picks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson was limited to six games this year due to an injury. He had two interceptions, returning them both for touchdowns to set a school record with three scores off interceptions. Johnson picked off nine passes in three seasons.

Graham played in all 12 games this season, finishing with 3.5 sacks and seven tackles for losses. He had 18 tackles for losses, including nine sacks, in his three-year career.

[Related: The 2025 NFL Draft order]

Michigan (7-5) will play No. 11 Alabama on Dec. 31 in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Michigan Wolverines Will Johnson Mason Graham

share