College Football
Miami (OH) vs. UAB best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

Miami (OH) vs. UAB best bet, odds and how to bet

1 hour ago

The Miami (OH) RedHawks and the UAB Blazers will face off in a battle of 6-6 squads in the Bahamas Bowl. 

The RedHawks are appearing in the Bahamas Bowl for the first time and are 8-5 all-time in bowl games. They became bowl eligible with an 18-17 victory over Ball State in their regular-season finale and led the MAC in scoring defense, only allowing 22.5 points per game. 

The Blazers are appearing in the Bahamas Bowl for the second time and are 2-4 all-time in bowl games. The Blazers are led by their running back, DeWayne McBride, who led the nation with 1,713 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns, each breaking school records. 

Here's everything you need to know about Miami (OH)-UAB, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Read RJ Young's full list of 2022-23 bowl game predictions and odds

Miami (OH) vs. UAB (11:30 a.m. ET, Friday, Dec. 16, ESPN)

Point spread: UAB -10.5 (UAB favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Miami (OH) covers)
Moneyline: UAB -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Miami (OH) +280 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young:

The Red Hawks gave up 180 on the ground to Ball State running back Carson Steele, and the Blazer boasts a 1,700-yard back in Dewayne McBride. Add to this Miami (OH) QB Aveon Smith is just a 49% percent passer and has 101 rushes this season.

I have a hard time seeing this game hitting over the total.

PICK: Under 44.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Cincinnati-Louisville best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

Cincinnati-Louisville best bet, odds and how to bet

7 mins ago
Oklahoma vs. Florida State best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

Oklahoma vs. Florida State best bet, odds and how to bet

1 hour ago
UTSA vs. Troy best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

UTSA vs. Troy best bet, odds and how to bet

1 hour ago
NFL Draft: Top prospects to watch in early bowl games
College Football

NFL Draft: Top prospects to watch in early bowl games

2 hours ago
NFL odds: How sharps are betting Dolphins-Bills; Big bet on Ohio State-Georgia
National Football League

NFL odds: How sharps are betting Dolphins-Bills; Big bet on Ohio State-Georgia

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes