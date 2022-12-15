College Football Miami (OH) vs. UAB best bet, odds and how to bet 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Miami (OH) RedHawks and the UAB Blazers will face off in a battle of 6-6 squads in the Bahamas Bowl.

The RedHawks are appearing in the Bahamas Bowl for the first time and are 8-5 all-time in bowl games. They became bowl eligible with an 18-17 victory over Ball State in their regular-season finale and led the MAC in scoring defense, only allowing 22.5 points per game.

The Blazers are appearing in the Bahamas Bowl for the second time and are 2-4 all-time in bowl games. The Blazers are led by their running back, DeWayne McBride, who led the nation with 1,713 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns, each breaking school records.

Here's everything you need to know about Miami (OH)-UAB, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Miami (OH) vs. UAB (11:30 a.m. ET, Friday, Dec. 16, ESPN)

Point spread: UAB -10.5 (UAB favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Miami (OH) covers)

Moneyline: UAB -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Miami (OH) +280 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young :

The Red Hawks gave up 180 on the ground to Ball State running back Carson Steele , and the Blazer boasts a 1,700-yard back in Dewayne McBride . Add to this Miami (OH) QB Aveon Smith is just a 49% percent passer and has 101 rushes this season.

I have a hard time seeing this game hitting over the total.

PICK: Under 44.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

