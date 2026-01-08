College Football
Miami vs. Ole Miss Prediction, Odds, Picks for CFP Fiesta Bowl Semifinal

Published Jan. 8, 2026 9:02 a.m. ET

The Miami Hurricanes (12-2) are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-3.5), in one of this season's College Football Playoff National Championship Semifinals, where they will oppose the Ole Miss Rebels (13-1) at State Farm Stadium on January 8, 2026, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The over/under is 52.5 for this game.

The Hurricanes beat the Ohio State Buckeyes, 24-14, in their last game. The Rebels' last game was against the Georgia Bulldogs, and they won by a score of 39-34.

Miami (FL) vs. Ole Miss Game Information & Odds

  • When: Thursday, January 8, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
  • Streaming: FOX One + ESPN Bundle
 

Miami (FL) vs. Ole Miss Prediction

Miami is taking down Ole Miss tonight, and the numbers back it up. The Hurricanes carry a 62.4% implied probability to win, and their defense has been the driving force behind that confidence. Miami is allowing only 13.1 points per game this season and has been even tougher in the playoff, giving up just 17 total points across its past two wins.

Ole Miss brings a high-powered offense that is averaging 37.6 points, but this matchup sets up poorly for the Rebels. Miami’s defense is built to handle tempo and physicality, and it should be able to slow Ole Miss enough to control the game. Quarterback Carson Beck has been sharp, completing 74.2% of his passes, and Miami’s ability to win at the line of scrimmage gives him a steady platform to operate.

There are also questions surrounding Ole Miss off the field, with Lane Kiffin departing for LSU and creating an obvious distraction at the worst possible time. Miami’s depth, experience and defensive consistency should ultimately be the difference. Look for the Hurricanes to punch their ticket to the national championship game with a 30-24 win.

  • Pick ATS: Miami (-3.5)
  • Pick OU: Under (52.5)
  • Prediction: Miami 30, Ole Miss 24

Miami (FL) vs. Ole Miss Betting Insights

  • Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Hurricanes 28, Rebels 24.
  • The Hurricanes have a 62.4% chance to win this game per the moneyline's implied probability. The Rebels have a 41.7% implied probability.
  • Miami (FL) has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • Ole Miss has covered nine times in 14 chances against the spread this year.
 

Miami (FL) vs. Ole Miss: 2025 Stats Comparison

 Miami (FL)Ole Miss
Off. Points per Game (Rank)31.6 (20)37.6 (6)
Def. Points per Game (Rank)13.1 (5)20.4 (43)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank)13 (26)13 (26)
Turnovers Forced (Rank)25 (10)13 (97)

Miami (FL) 2025 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Carson BeckQB3,313 YDS (74.2%) / 27 TD / 10 INT
56 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 4.3 RUSH YPG
Mark FletcherRB947 YDS / 10 TD / 78.9 YPG / 5.4 YPC
16 REC / 132 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 13.2 REC YPG
Malachi ToneyWR94 REC / 1,008 YDS / 8 TD / 72 YPG
CharMar BrownRB401 YDS / 6 TD / 30.8 YPG / 3.8 YPC
17 REC / 120 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 13.3 REC YPG
Akheem MesidorDL50 TKL / 9 TFL / 10.5 SACK
Jakobe ThomasDB59 TKL / 4 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 5 INT
Keionte ScottDB56 TKL / 8 TFL / 5 SACK / 2 INT
Rueben Bain Jr.DL40 TKL / 9 TFL / 8.5 SACK / 1 INT

Ole Miss 2025 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Trinidad ChamblissQB3,660 YDS (66.4%) / 21 TD / 3 INT
520 RUSH YDS / 8 RUSH TD / 37.1 RUSH YPG
Kewan LacyRB1,464 YDS / 23 TD / 104.6 YPG / 5 YPC
28 REC / 173 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 13.3 REC YPG
Harrison Wallace IIIWR57 REC / 894 YDS / 4 TD / 63.9 YPG
De'Zhaun StriblingWR50 REC / 734 YDS / 6 TD / 52.4 YPG
Suntarine PerkinsLB62 TKL / 5 TFL / 3 SACK / 1 INT
Princewill UmanmielenDL41 TKL / 8 TFL / 8 SACK / 1 INT
T.J. DudleyLB78 TKL / 2 TFL / 0.5 SACK
William EcholesDL56 TKL / 10 TFL / 4.5 SACK
 

