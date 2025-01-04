Mayo Bowl ends with secret celebrity reveal and eighth straight bowl win for Minnesota
Max Brosmer threw for 211 yards and a touchdown, Darius Taylor ran for 113 yards a TD and also threw for a score, and Minnesota extended its bowl winning streak to eight with a 24-10 victory over Virginia Tech on Friday night in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.
Elijah Spencer had six catches for 81 yards and two TDs for the Golden Gophers (8-5). They improved to 6-0 in bowl games under coach P.J. Fleck, who got the bowl's traditional mayo bath after the game.
Backup quarterback Collins Schlee ran for a touchdown and Ayden Greene had six catches for 115 yards for the Hokies (6-7). They've lost five of their last six bowl games.
The Golden Gophers outgained the Hokies 403-223.
With Minnesota up 24-10, Dante Lovett intercepted Brosmer to give the Hokies the ball at the Minnesota 15 and a last chance at a comeback midway through the fourth quarter. But the Hokies couldn't convert as Za'Quan Bryan intercepted William Watson's pass in the end zone, essentially sealing the game with 4:24 remaining.
Schlee and Watson split time at quarterback for Virginia Tech, with neither eclipsing 100 yards passing.
The Hokies failed to pick up a first down in three series under Watson, so coach Brent Pry switched to Schlee on the ensuing possession and he provided instant offense with a 67-yard strike to Greene to set up his own 3-yard touchdown run.
But the Hokies couldn't sustain the momentum.
Minnesota rattled off 21 consecutive points behind Spencer, a transfer from Charlotte, who hauled in a 10-yard halfback option pass from Darius Taylor and a 12-yard TD toss from Brosmer over the middle on back-to-back possessions. Taylor then made it 21-7 when he raced around left end on a 28-yard run.
Celebrity mascot
Word leaked out during the game that there was a celebrity serving as "Tubby," the bowl game's mascot which resembles a large yellow-and-white mayonnaise jar. It turns out to be hip-hop artist (and superfan from the 2024 Summer Olympics) Flavor Flav, with his identity being revealed shortly after the game.
Bowl-record boot
Virginia Tech's John Love made a bowl-record 60-yard field goal at the end of the first half.
Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry received a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct in the second quarter when he raced down the sideline to about the 15 — well outside of the coach's box — to argue a call with the officials.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter
-
'NFL-ready' Jeremiah Smith solidifies place as college football's fastest-growing star
Sugar Bowl postponed to Thursday in wake of deadly truck attack in New Orleans
2025 NFL Draft tracker: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe declares
-
Caleb Williams praises Kliff Kingsbury, says Bears' next coach must challenge team
Ohio State routs top-ranked Oregon in Rose Bowl, advances to CFP semifinals
Texas holds on, tops Arizona State in 2OT thriller: 'Our fight was pretty incredible'
-
2024 College Football Playoff odds: Who will emerge from the quarterfinals?
No. 2 Georgia loses starting QB Carson Beck to season-ending elbow surgery
Family, community and a desire to be great: Inside Jeremiah Smith's rise to stardom
-
'NFL-ready' Jeremiah Smith solidifies place as college football's fastest-growing star
Sugar Bowl postponed to Thursday in wake of deadly truck attack in New Orleans
2025 NFL Draft tracker: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe declares
-
Caleb Williams praises Kliff Kingsbury, says Bears' next coach must challenge team
Ohio State routs top-ranked Oregon in Rose Bowl, advances to CFP semifinals
Texas holds on, tops Arizona State in 2OT thriller: 'Our fight was pretty incredible'
-
2024 College Football Playoff odds: Who will emerge from the quarterfinals?
No. 2 Georgia loses starting QB Carson Beck to season-ending elbow surgery
Family, community and a desire to be great: Inside Jeremiah Smith's rise to stardom