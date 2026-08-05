Is There 'Less Pressure' On Texas Star Arch Manning This Season?

Does Texas quarterback Arch Manning have what it takes to be college football’s top signal-caller this season, especially after his performance last year?

Manning committed to Texas as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class and sat behind former starting quarterback Quinn Ewers for a year in 2024, with a few starts early in the season. When Manning was handed the keys as their starter last season, the expectations didn’t seem to be met right away.

FOX Sports’ Matt Leinart joined First Things First to talk about Manning's future with the Longhorns and why he's capable of being one of the sport's top quarterbacks.

"He started off pretty slow last year, but as the season went on, he was really good," Leinart said. "He’s built the right way. I actually kind of feel like there’s less pressure on him this year … He has all of what you want in a quarterback, and it’s not just the last name and the pedigree."

Manning threw an interception in each of his first three starts last season and had under a 60% completion rate in three of his first four starts. However, things seemed to click for him after the Longhorns' convincing 26-3 win over then-No. 6 Oklahoma in Week 6.

The Longhorns finished 7-1 in their final eight games of the season with Manning throwing 14 touchdown passes, two interceptions and rushing for five touchdowns down the stretch. Now the expectations are back for Manning as he heads into his second full season as the starter, especially after being tabbed as a Heisman frontrunner early.

In a college football season that features returning quarterbacks like Oregon’s Dante Moore, Notre Dame’s CJ Carr and Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss, the playing field to be the best is nothing but competitive.

The Longhorns also face a strong SEC slate, which includes road contests at LSU, Texas A&M and Tennessee, with Ole Miss and Ohio State at home. After missing the College Football Playoff last season, Manning and the Longhorns are looking to make a return with a talented roster featuring edge rusher Colin Simmons, transfer wide receiver Cam Coleman, and transfer running back Hollywood Smothers.

Texas opens the 2026 season against Texas State at home on Sept. 5.