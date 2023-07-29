College Football Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa says SEC school offered him $1.5M to transfer Published Jul. 29, 2023 2:00 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Ever been offered $1.5 million to take the same job at a different company?

Well, Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has.

Tagovailoa said at Big Ten media day Thursday that's how much an unnamed SEC school offered him to transfer and join their program.

While he admitted that the figure was "eye-opening," Tagovailoa said after discussing the matter with Tua Tagovailoa, his brother and quarterback of the NFL's Miami Dolphins, that he was too happy at Maryland to depart simply for money.

"It would be hard for me to go to another place and not be happy but have all the money in the world," Tagovailoa told The Athletic. "[I’d rather] be at a place where maybe I don’t have as much, but I’m happy, and I’m here to work."

Tagovailoa and the Terrapins are coming off an eight-win season (4-5 in Big Ten play), their best single season win total since 2010 (nine). Maryland finished the season on a high note, beating NC State in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, 16-12.

The Terrapins boasted one of the best offenses in the Big Ten last season, averaging 259.8 passing yards (third in Big Ten), 141.3 rushing yards (seventh), 401.2 total yards (fourth) and 28.2 points (tied for fourth) per game. Meanwhile, Tagovailoa totaled 3,008 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 142.7 passer rating, completing 67% of his passes. The year prior, Tagovailoa threw for 3,860 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Let's get down to business: which SEC school offered Tagovailoa $1.5 million?

Alabama is entering Year 1 of the post-Bryce Young era, and Taulia began his college career at Alabama alongside Tua: could Nick Saban not be sold on his quarterback room? Texas A&M can't be ruled out, especially since Saban said they bought their entire recruiting class a year ago. Maybe Tennessee wants someone to come in and push Joe Milton? Florida has posted back-to-back losing seasons, so perhaps the more, the merrier?

Tagovailoa and Maryland kick off the 2023 season at home against Towson on Sept. 2, with its first Big Ten game coming on the road against Michigan State on Sept. 23.

