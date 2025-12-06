College Football
Mark Ingram Calls Big Ten CFB's Top Conference Ahead of Indiana-Ohio State
Mark Ingram Calls Big Ten CFB's Top Conference Ahead of Indiana-Ohio State

Updated Dec. 6, 2025 9:17 p.m. ET

Is the Big Ten the best conference in college football

For those looking to make the case, count Mark Ingram in as a firm believer ahead of Saturday's highly anticipated conference title game.

FOX Sports' college football analyst and former Heisman Trophy winner offered his take, as the sports world prepares to watch the nation's top two teams in No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana clash to crown a Big Ten champion. 

Adding to the already high stakes will be the quarterback battle between Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, and OSU's Julian Sayin, the conference freshman of the year.

After suggesting there may be a "changing of the guards," Ingram said that the Big Ten's showing in 2025 has been enough to move the conference into pole position as the best in the country — and that's saying something given the Alabama great's deep SEC ties. 

"[The] Big Ten won the last two national championships," Ingram said. "We got the two best teams in the country playing for the Big Ten championship. Three of the top five are in the CFP [field], so right now, the Big Ten has conference supremacy. 

"The Big Ten is the best conference in football right now."

Ohio State, Indiana and Oregon (No. 5) occupy prime real estate in the College Football Playoff rankings. What's more, fellow analyst and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn was also quick to agree with Ingram's stance.

It remains to be seen if the Big Ten will make it to a third consecutive national championship, with Ohio State looking to go back-to-back two years after Michigan won it all. Given OSU's talent, the odds are in the conference's favor.

