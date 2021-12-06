football
Notre Dame's new head coach Marcus Freeman joins 'The Herd' Notre Dame's new head coach Marcus Freeman joins 'The Herd'
football

Notre Dame's new head coach Marcus Freeman joins 'The Herd'

4 hours ago

A week ago, Brian Kelly sent shock waves through the college football landscape when he abruptly announced that he'd be leaving Notre Dame for LSU.

But this week, on the heels of Kelly's exit, the Fighting Irish found a replacement that the entire team can get behind: Marcus Freeman. 

A former Bears linebacker in the early 2010s, Freeman was hired as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator in January after a four-year stint at Cincinnati. Already considered one of college football's fastest-rising stars prior to joining Kelly's regime, Freeman will see his head coaching dream come to full fruition as he closes out 2021.

And his players were absolutely stoked about his promotion.

"It's unbelievable how powerful you guys are," he told his players following the energetic eruption of elation above.

"That's why we're going to do great things, because we've got great leaders in this room. And when you want something done, you get it done. That's on the football field, that's off the football field, that's in leadership, that's in everything we do. This isn't about the future, about next year, about five years –– it's about finishing this season the right way."

Freeman joined Colin Cowherd on Monday's episode of "The Herd" to discuss his new role and the rigors he expects to face ahead as he takes on the toughest task of his life.

"I love challenges," Freeman said. "That's something I've always embraced. What a great opportunity. You're the head coach of the University of Notre Dame. You get a chance to live a life-long dream. This is a destination for a lot of people. I'm just going to take it day-by-day. When you think about the challenge in terms of how big it is, I think it can get overwhelming. But when you think about it task-by-task, day-by-day, I'm excited to get after it."

For Freeman, it's still a "pinch me" moment.

"When the athletic director called me and said, 'Are you really interested in being the next head coach of Notre Dame?' That was like, 'Oh man, this might really happen,'" he added. "It never was definite until I got the call, but you saw it slowly starting to happen. But until you finally get the call, there was always a little bit of doubt, like, 'Hold on –– are they really going to do this?'"

Marcus Freeman talks Brian Kelly's departure from Notre Dame & his own transition to head coach I THE HERD
Brian Kelly's departure from Notre Dame was just as much of a shock to new head coach Marcus Freeman as it was to the rest of the college football world. Colin Cowherd asks Freeman how he took the news and what he anticipates in his transition to head coach.

Well, this is reality, and the "destination job" for several coaches nationwide is now solely Marcus Freeman's.

And if his quotes don't paint a vivid picture of how much this job means to him, his introductory speech made it crystal clear.

Get ready Irish fans, the Marcus Freeman era is officially underway in South Bend.

Get more from football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Ducks On The Hunt
College Football

Ducks On The Hunt

Ducks On The Hunt
Oregon rode a timely defense and CJ Verdell's heroics to an upset at Ohio State, making a big statement along the way.
September 11
Back To School
National Football League

Back To School

Back To School
Philip Rivers is bringing his trademark enthusiasm to prep football, winning 49-0 in his coaching debut. The NFL world loved it.
August 27
Thursday Night Lights
College Football

Thursday Night Lights

Thursday Night Lights
Texas' all-Black Prairie View Interscholastic League produced six Pro Football Hall of Famers and countless NFL stars, RJ Young writes.
February 25
Football For (And By) The Fans
National Football League

Football For (And By) The Fans

Football For (And By) The Fans
A new, innovative football league is here that's all about the fan experience and their input, Martin Rogers writes.
February 11
CFP Rankings: What You Need To Know
football

CFP Rankings: What You Need To Know

CFP Rankings: What You Need To Know
The first College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday, and the Alabama Crimson Tide are in the top spot.
November 24, 2020
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE Videos
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes