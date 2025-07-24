College Football
Lincoln Riley Wants USC-Notre Dame Rivalry: 'One of the Reasons I Came Here'
College Football

Lincoln Riley Wants USC-Notre Dame Rivalry: 'One of the Reasons I Came Here'

Updated Jul. 24, 2025 8:19 p.m. ET

All the reshuffling of schedules, conferences and playoff formats in college football has placed one of the sport's best rivalries in jeopardy: USC-Notre Dame.

The contract for a rivalry that dates to 1926 expires after their game in 2026 in Los Angeles. Both schools have expressed a willingness to lock down more games, but differences over how many appear to be holding up the negotiations.

USC’s move to the Big Ten gave the Trojans less flexibility in their non-conference schedule. Big Ten teams have nine conference games and only three open slots.

Speaking at Big Ten Media Days on Thursday, Trojans coach Lincoln Riley said he was, of course, hopeful that the series will continue. But not at any cost.

Lincoln Riley on USC, Jayden Maiava, Expectations for next season

Lincoln Riley on USC, Jayden Maiava, Expectations for next season

"I want to play the game. Absolutely. It’s one of the reasons I came here," Riley said. "But, also, my allegiance and my loyalty is not to Notre Dame, and it’s not to anybody else. I’m the head football coach at USC, and I’m going to back USC."

Some of the uncertainty revolves around the College Football Playoff.

The Trojans have lost six of the last seven against Notre Dame. If CFP leaders decide to award four automatic bids to the Big Ten, which is the conference's preference, a long-term deal to play the Irish might be more palatable to USC. A system with more at-large bids, however, would make it more difficult, from a CFP standpoint, to absorb a non-conference loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Curt Cignetti's Viral Quote Captures Overarching Message at Big Ten Media Days

Curt Cignetti's Viral Quote Captures Overarching Message at Big Ten Media Days

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes