College Football
Lane Kiffin: Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss Had Jersey Stolen Before 'Egg Bowl'
College Football

Lane Kiffin: Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss Had Jersey Stolen Before 'Egg Bowl'

Published Nov. 28, 2025 1:56 p.m. ET

Ole Miss and Mississippi State each covet the Golden Egg, a battle that's settled in the annual "Egg Bowl." And fans of Mississippi State came to a conclusion after Thanksgiving dinner: if the quarterback of Ole Miss doesn't have his jersey, he can't play, which would help the Bulldogs.

Prior to Friday's matchup in Starkville between No. 7 Ole Miss and Mississippi State, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin revealed that quarterback Trinidad Chambliss had his jersey stolen at 3 a.m. ET, according to ESPN. Kiffin said that Ole Miss knew this happened because of cameras that are placed in its locker room.

Chambliss, the Rebels' senior starting quarterback, entered Friday having totaled 2,657 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, three interceptions and a 153.3 passer rating this season, while completing 65.2% of his passes. He had also rushed for 444 yards and six touchdowns.

Chambliss transferred to Ole Miss in April after spending the previous three seasons at Ferris State.

Regarding departures, Kiffin is reportedly deciding between staying at Ole Miss or becoming the next head coach of the LSU Tigers, who fired Brian Kelly after three-plus seasons last month. Since Kiffin became the Rebels' head coach in 2020, Ole Miss is a combined 54-19, including four double-digit-winning seasons.

With a win on Friday, the 10-1 Rebels would all but clinch their first-ever spot in the College Football Playoff.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
Ole Miss Rebels
Trinidad Chambliss
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State, Indiana On Top; Texas Tech Jumps Up

College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State, Indiana On Top; Texas Tech Jumps Up

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes