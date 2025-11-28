Lane Kiffin: Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss Had Jersey Stolen Before 'Egg Bowl'

Ole Miss and Mississippi State each covet the Golden Egg, a battle that's settled in the annual "Egg Bowl." And fans of Mississippi State came to a conclusion after Thanksgiving dinner: if the quarterback of Ole Miss doesn't have his jersey, he can't play, which would help the Bulldogs.

Prior to Friday's matchup in Starkville between No. 7 Ole Miss and Mississippi State, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin revealed that quarterback Trinidad Chambliss had his jersey stolen at 3 a.m. ET, according to ESPN. Kiffin said that Ole Miss knew this happened because of cameras that are placed in its locker room.

Chambliss, the Rebels' senior starting quarterback, entered Friday having totaled 2,657 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, three interceptions and a 153.3 passer rating this season, while completing 65.2% of his passes. He had also rushed for 444 yards and six touchdowns.

Chambliss transferred to Ole Miss in April after spending the previous three seasons at Ferris State.

Regarding departures, Kiffin is reportedly deciding between staying at Ole Miss or becoming the next head coach of the LSU Tigers, who fired Brian Kelly after three-plus seasons last month. Since Kiffin became the Rebels' head coach in 2020, Ole Miss is a combined 54-19, including four double-digit-winning seasons.

With a win on Friday, the 10-1 Rebels would all but clinch their first-ever spot in the College Football Playoff.

