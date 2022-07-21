College Football Kentucky QB Will Levis reveals he puts mayonnaise in coffee 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has a special ingredient for his coffee.

SEC Media Days are in full swing with plenty of topics to dive into. Will Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher converse after their public war of words over Texas A&M's recruiting class? Can Spencer Rattler get his college career back on track with South Carolina? Does new LSU head coach Brian Kelly have an updated accent?

Now there's a new topic of conversation: What does one put in their coffee?

Some put milk in their coffee. Sugar can find itself in a cup. Heck, maybe someone throws some honey in there? Most coffee consumers have their drink, their way. It's routine, but sometimes that's not always true?

In Levis' case, he sometimes puts mayonnaise in his coffee, exhibited in the video below.

Naturally, many took to Twitter to react to the viral video of Levis including mayonnaise in his coffee.

Levis is considered one of the top QB prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Last year at Kentucky, he threw for 2,826 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while completing 66.0% of his attempts. He also ran for 376 yards and nine touchdowns. The big-armed righty transferred to Kentucky in 2021 after two seasons at Penn State, where he primarily backed up quarterback Sean Clifford.

Levis led the Wildcats to a 10-3 mark (5-3 in SEC play), beating the likes of Missouri, South Carolina, Florida, LSU and Vanderbilt. The 10 wins are tied for the second-most in program history, trailing only Bear Bryant's 1950 squad. In a 20-17 Citrus Bowl win over the Iowa Hawkeyes, Levis completed 17-of-28 passes for 233 yards, one touchdown and one interception and directed a game-winning touchdown drive in the final minutes.

