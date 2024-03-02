College Football Johnny Manziel to boycott Heisman ceremony until Reggie Bush gets his trophy back Published Mar. 2, 2024 11:08 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Johnny Manziel is prepared to take a stand in defense of Reggie Bush.

Manziel, the former Texas A&M quarterback who won the Heisman Trophy in 2012, declared on Saturday that he would boycott the Heisman ceremony until Bush was given back the trophy that he surrendered in 2010.

[Heisman Trophy winners: Complete list by year]

In a post on Twitter, now known as X, "Johnny Football" explained his stance on the issue:

ADVERTISEMENT

"After careful thought and consideration, I will be humbly removing myself from the Heisman trophy ceremony until Reggie Bush gets his trophy back. Doesn't sit right with my morals and values that he can't be on that stage with us every year. Reggie IS the Heisman trophy.

"Do the RIGHT thing NCAA. the ball is in your court.

"Much love

"JM2"

Bush won the Heisman Trophy in 2005 after helping guide USC to a 12-1 season, including a Pac-10 championship and No. 2 finish in the AP Top 25. The dynamic running back rushed for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 8.7 yards per carry. He added 37 catches for 478 receiving yards.

But Bush gave up his Heisman five years later after an NCAA investigation determined that he and his family received improper benefits while he was in college — all of which would be permissible in the current era of college football.

Manziel pointed that out on a recent podcast appearance, making the argument that "it's legal now."

He also said "I probably did way worse than Reggie," and claimed that other Heisman winners feel the same way that he does.

"He deserves to be on that stage with us every year, unequivocally," Manziel said.

share