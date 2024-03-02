Johnny Manziel to boycott Heisman ceremony until Reggie Bush gets his trophy back
Johnny Manziel is prepared to take a stand in defense of Reggie Bush.
Manziel, the former Texas A&M quarterback who won the Heisman Trophy in 2012, declared on Saturday that he would boycott the Heisman ceremony until Bush was given back the trophy that he surrendered in 2010.
[Heisman Trophy winners: Complete list by year]
In a post on Twitter, now known as X, "Johnny Football" explained his stance on the issue:
"After careful thought and consideration, I will be humbly removing myself from the Heisman trophy ceremony until Reggie Bush gets his trophy back. Doesn't sit right with my morals and values that he can't be on that stage with us every year. Reggie IS the Heisman trophy.
"Do the RIGHT thing NCAA. the ball is in your court.
"Much love
"JM2"
Bush won the Heisman Trophy in 2005 after helping guide USC to a 12-1 season, including a Pac-10 championship and No. 2 finish in the AP Top 25. The dynamic running back rushed for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 8.7 yards per carry. He added 37 catches for 478 receiving yards.
But Bush gave up his Heisman five years later after an NCAA investigation determined that he and his family received improper benefits while he was in college — all of which would be permissible in the current era of college football.
Manziel pointed that out on a recent podcast appearance, making the argument that "it's legal now."
He also said "I probably did way worse than Reggie," and claimed that other Heisman winners feel the same way that he does.
"He deserves to be on that stage with us every year, unequivocally," Manziel said.
-
2024 NFL Combine Results: Nate Wiggins, Max Melton shine on Day 2
2024 NFL Scouting Combine top viral moments: Alabama CB Terrion Arnold's message to mom
NCAA proposes coach-to-player helmet communication, two-minute warning
-
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy is using his winning résumé to woo NFL teams
LSU's Malik Nabers says he could be Giants' first WR1 since OBJ
Five college football coaches under pressure: Ryan Day, Deion Sanders top the list
-
Top NFL prospect Tyler Owens doesn't 'believe in space' or 'other planets'
Who should be on the cover of EA Sports' college football video game?
Steve Sarkisian: Quinn Ewers' return will benefit both him and Arch Manning
-
2024 NFL Combine Results: Nate Wiggins, Max Melton shine on Day 2
2024 NFL Scouting Combine top viral moments: Alabama CB Terrion Arnold's message to mom
NCAA proposes coach-to-player helmet communication, two-minute warning
-
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy is using his winning résumé to woo NFL teams
LSU's Malik Nabers says he could be Giants' first WR1 since OBJ
Five college football coaches under pressure: Ryan Day, Deion Sanders top the list
-
Top NFL prospect Tyler Owens doesn't 'believe in space' or 'other planets'
Who should be on the cover of EA Sports' college football video game?
Steve Sarkisian: Quinn Ewers' return will benefit both him and Arch Manning