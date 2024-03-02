College Football
Johnny Manziel to boycott Heisman ceremony until Reggie Bush gets his trophy back
College Football

Johnny Manziel to boycott Heisman ceremony until Reggie Bush gets his trophy back

Published Mar. 2, 2024 11:08 a.m. ET

Johnny Manziel is prepared to take a stand in defense of Reggie Bush.

Manziel, the former Texas A&M quarterback who won the Heisman Trophy in 2012, declared on Saturday that he would boycott the Heisman ceremony until Bush was given back the trophy that he surrendered in 2010.

[Heisman Trophy winners: Complete list by year]

In a post on Twitter, now known as X, "Johnny Football" explained his stance on the issue:

ADVERTISEMENT

"After careful thought and consideration, I will be humbly removing myself from the Heisman trophy ceremony until Reggie Bush gets his trophy back. Doesn't sit right with my morals and values that he can't be on that stage with us every year. Reggie IS the Heisman trophy.

"Do the RIGHT thing NCAA. the ball is in your court. 

"Much love 

"JM2"

Bush won the Heisman Trophy in 2005 after helping guide USC to a 12-1 season, including a Pac-10 championship and No. 2 finish in the AP Top 25. The dynamic running back rushed for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 8.7 yards per carry. He added 37 catches for 478 receiving yards.

But Bush gave up his Heisman five years later after an NCAA investigation determined that he and his family received improper benefits while he was in college — all of which would be permissible in the current era of college football.

Manziel pointed that out on a recent podcast appearance, making the argument that "it's legal now."

He also said "I probably did way worse than Reggie," and claimed that other Heisman winners feel the same way that he does. 

"He deserves to be on that stage with us every year, unequivocally," Manziel said.

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Caleb Williams holds court at NFL Combine, says he aims to 'rewrite history'

Caleb Williams holds court at NFL Combine, says he aims to 'rewrite history'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Rankings Image NFL Free Agent RankingsCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes