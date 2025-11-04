College Football
Jeremiah Smith's Sensational Performance Lands Him on Gus Johnson's 'GOT IT' Team
Published Nov. 5, 2025 6:03 p.m. ET

Ohio State star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is no stranger to being among the best of the best. And, with another electric showing last Saturday, "Heisman Hopeful" isn't the only coveted short list the sophomore has earned a spot on.

FOX Sports' Gus Johnson named Smith as the newest member of his "GOT IT" team after he went off in Ohio State's 38-14 win over Penn State. His numbers? Six receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns, a dominant performance that included a host of standout plays.

"This young man epitomizes what it means to have it," Johnson said. "Groundbreaking. Earth-shaking. Breathtaking. Devastating. Jeremiah Smith, only a sophomore, the best player in college football."

Smith, as Johnson put it, "turned the Horseshoe into a highlight reel" in the Buckeyes' win. The 6-foot-3, 223-pound wideout secured a 57-yard pass, along with two other deep catches of 45 and 20 yards.

But, perhaps his most sensational play came in the fourth quarter, when Smith scored his second TD after corralling a tipped pass in the air with one hand for an 11-yard score. Unreal.

"The sky is the limit for this young man," added Johnson. "Jeremiah Smith, money on the rise."

Entering Week 11, Smith leads the Buckeyes with 55 receptions, 725 yards and nine touchdowns — marks that have more than solidified him as next in line as part of the lineage that has many now calling Ohio State "Wide Receiver U."

With all the attention on Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin as the favorite for the Heisman Trophy, Smith's play this season and his outing against Penn State is also "sayin'" a lot about his own case for the legendary award. And he, clearly, has Johnson's vote.

"Give the Heisman Trophy to whoever you want to, but the best player in college football is Jeremiah Smith," Johnson said. "Because he's GOT IT."

