College Football Jeremiah Smith scores 2 TDs to help No. 3 Ohio State rout Michigan Stat 38-7 Published Sep. 28, 2024 11:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jeremiah Smith had a 19-yard touchdown run and made a one-handed, 17-yard catch for a score in the second quarter, helping No. 3 Ohio State pull away and rout Michigan State 38-7 Saturday night.

The Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) were in a closely contested game until their freshman phenom took over.

Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith makes an UNREAL one-handed touchdown catch vs. Michigan State

The Spartans (3-2, 1-1) lost the football three times in the red zone in the first half to hurt their chances of hanging around.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith's speed allowed him to go untouched on an end-around midway through the second quarter. His skill set him up to leap and snag Devin Brown's pass with his right hand — three plays after needing only one hand to make a 27-yard catch — to put Ohio State ahead 24-7 in the final minute of the first half.

The country's top-rated recruit, who is from Miami Gardens, Florida, finished with five receptions for 83 yards.

Smith has lived up to the billing.

He became the first freshman to catch two touchdown passes in a season opener with a program that has a rich tradition at receiver and had 14 catches for 281 yards and four touchdowns over the first three games.

Marvin Harrison Jr., drafted No. 4 overall by Arizona, was the latest great at the position for the powerhouse program and the Buckeyes look like they have another one with the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Smith.

Will Howard, who took a hit that knocked him out of the game briefly in the first half, completed 21 of 31 passes for 244 yards. He had a 3-yard touchdown pass to Gee Scott Jr. in the first quarter and a 33-yard touchdown pass to Emeka Egbuka to convert a fourth-and-5 late in the third quarter.

Howard threw an interception that helped the Spartans pull within three points early in the second quarter.

Aidan Chiles was 13 of 19 for 167 yards with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jaron Glover with 7:22 left in the first half that made the score 10-7. He threw an interception in the third quarter.

Will Howard threw one touchdown to Gee Scott Jr. and another to Emeka Egbuka in East Lansing (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Spartans made enough plays to get into the red zone on their first two drives, but didn't score because Chiles was stuffed on a fourth-down sneak at the 20 and Jack Velling lost a fumble at the 11. Chiles coughed up the football at the Ohio State 16 in the second quarter.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

Klatt:

share