Jalon Daniels rocks necklace with his highlight plays at Big 12 media day
Jalon Daniels wanted to show off a bit at the Big 12's media days.
Not only was the Kansas quarterback rocking a full suit and tie, but he also sported a unique necklace. Daniels' necklace displayed highlight plays from his breakout 2022 season.
Daniels took a down-to-earth approach when describing why he wore the necklace.
"Got a nice little Cuban link chain right here man," Daniels said in a video with the Kansas football Twitter account. "We got the piece playing the highlights because, honestly, if it wasn't for me making a few of these plays on here, I wouldn't be where I'm at today. Just a reminder everywhere I'm walking around, this is what I do. I like to play football. I like to play quarterback and score touchdowns."
Later, Daniels told reporters that he had it made while he was home in Los Angeles, using the face part of an Apple Watch to display highlights while placing it on the necklace.
Daniels certainly wasn't short of highlights to display on his new jewelry. He threw for 2,014 yards with 18 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He added some more plays worthy of being displayed on the necklace with his legs, running for 419 yards and seven touchdowns.
Those highlight plays also helped Daniels earn a notable honor recently. He was named the Big 12's Preseason Offensive Player of the Year last week, becoming the first player in the program's history to earn the honor.
Daniels will look to help Kansas build on the momentum from last season, when he helped the Jayhawks win six games, their most wins in a season since 2008.
Kansas was picked to finish ninth in the Big 12 for the upcoming season in a media poll.
