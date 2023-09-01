Jalen Milroe to start at QB for Alabama's opener vs. Middle Tennessee
It has been one of the top burning questions heading into the 2023 college football season: Who will start at QB for Alabama when the Crimson Tide take the field for their Week 1 opener vs. Middle Tennessee?
It appears we have an answer.
Redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe will start under center for Alabama in Saturday's season opener, according to ESPN.
Milroe was in a quarterback competition this offseason with Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner, redshirt freshman Ty Simpson and true freshman Dylan Lonergan. While Milroe has been announced as the starter in Alabama's Week 1 matchup, that does not mean he's locked in as the presumed starter for the entire season, per ESPN's report.
Milroe started one game last season in the Crimson Tide's 24-20 win over Texas A&M. He finished 12-of-19 for 111 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding 81 yards on the ground.
Alabama coach Nick Saban has placed a huge emphasis on limiting turnovers, which Milroe did struggle with at times in his limited appearances last season. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound signal-caller appeared in eight total games in 2022, completing 31-of-53 passes for 297 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Milroe, who is a dual-threat option under center, added 263 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Milroe and the Crimson Tide are set to take on Middle Tennessee at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
