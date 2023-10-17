College Football Iowa loses leading receiver Erick All for remainder of season due to knee injury Updated Oct. 17, 2023 7:16 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Iowa will be without leading receiver Erick All for the rest of the season because of an injury to his right knee, Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday.

All, who was hurt in last week's 15-6 win at Wisconsin, is the second Iowa tight end to go out with a major injury. Luke Lachey had surgery for a right ankle injury he sustained against Western Michigan on Sept. 16, and Ferentz said it's doubtful he would return before the end of the regular season.

All transferred from Michigan in the offseason and caught 21 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns in seven games. He would be eligible to return for a sixth season in 2024.

All was hurt when he caught a short pass and had his knee struck by a Wisconsin defender.

"Really unfortunate," Ferentz said. "He's done a great job, newcomer to the team, a great addition. Such a positive guy, hardworking, great personality and loves the game. He was certainly adding a lot to our football team. It's a tough deal. We'll all support him in his recovery, his road back, and certainly hope all goes well."

All's injury was the latest blow to Iowa's offense, which is the least productive in the country. In addition to All and Lachey, starting quarterback Cade McNamara is out for the season after injuring his left knee against Michigan State on Sept. 30.

The 25th-ranked Hawkeyes host Minnesota on Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

