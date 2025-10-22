INDYCAR Champion Àlex Palou Joins 'Big Noon Kickoff' To Cheer on Indiana

Four-time INDYCAR champion Àlex Palou is attending his very first college football game this weekend, and he joined Saturday's "Big Noon Kickoff" crew to cheer on No. 2 Indiana ahead of its highly anticipated tilt against UCLA.

"I'm following the IU now, especially being unbeatable this year," Palou said. "Hopefully, today's the same."

As the crowd around Memorial Stadium began to swell, FOX Sports' Rob Stone asked Palou what he expected from the atmosphere.

"I don't know, but it's a little more rowdy than I thought, and I love it so far," the 2025 Indy 500 champion and Barcelona native replied. "It's a lot more fun than I thought."

Indiana is aiming to keep its perfect season intact and take down a UCLA team that is no joke. After an 0-4 start to the season, the Bruins changed coaches, upset then-No. 7 Penn State, and are now riding a three-game win streak under interim head coach Tim Skipper. Still, the second-ranked Hoosiers have been one of the best teams in the nation this year.

Later in the broadcast, three Hoosiers fans competed in a milk chugging contest with Palou standing nearby. After the winner was crowned, Palou jumped in to share a few words.

"Another tradition that sometimes we do to celebrate is to pour milk over the head," he said before dumping a jug of milk over the head of Indiana's mascot, Hoosier the Bison.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !