Indiana vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds, Picks for 2026 CFP Peach Bowl
The Oregon Ducks (13-1) are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+3.5), in a College Football Playoff National Championship Semifinal in the Peach Bowl, where they will face the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers (14-0) in Atlanta, Georgia, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 9, 2026, live on ESPN. The over/under is set at 48.5.
Last time around, the Hoosiers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide, with 38-3 being the final score. The Ducks' last game was against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, and they won by a score of 23-0.
Indiana vs. Oregon Game Information & Odds
- When: Friday, January 9, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: FOX One + ESPN Bundle
Indiana vs. Oregon Prediction
Take the Hoosiers over the Oregon Ducks in tonight's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. Indiana's 14-0 record speaks volumes about its strength, with a defense that has been nearly impenetrable, allowing just 10.3 PPG. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza has been a playmaker, throwing for 3,172 yards and 36 TDs while rushing for 256 yards and six touchdowns.
Oregon has been impressive but has a few injury concerns, as Jordon Davison is out with a broken clavicle and Noah Whittington is listed as questionable. Despite these challenges, the Ducks have shown resilience, having shut out Texas Tech 23-0 in their past game. However, their offense will likely struggle against Indiana's stout defense, which has held opponents to just 73.7 rushing yards per game.
The Hoosiers have a clear edge, having already beaten the Ducks 30-20 in their previous matchup. With Indiana favored by 3.5 points and the moneyline odds at -183, the Hoosiers are the betting favorites to secure another victory. The predicted final score is Indiana 28, Oregon 23.
- Pick ATS: Indiana (-3.5)
- Pick OU: Over (48.5)
- Prediction: Indiana 28, Oregon 23
Prediction provided by FOX Sports' Sports AI. Download the FOX Sports App for free access to Sports AI.
Indiana vs. Oregon Betting Insights
- Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Hoosiers 26, Ducks 22.
- The Hoosiers have a 64.7% chance to collect the win in this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Ducks have a 39.5% implied probability.
- Indiana has compiled a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- Oregon has put together an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this season.
Indiana vs. Oregon: 2025 Stats Comparison
|Indiana
|Oregon
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|41.6 (2)
|38 (6)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|10.3 (2)
|15.1 (10)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|8 (3)
|12 (16)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|26 (6)
|21 (25)
Indiana 2025 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|3,172 YDS (72.3%) / 36 TD / 6 INT
256 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 18.3 RUSH YPG
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|62 REC / 873 YDS / 12 TD / 62.4 YPG
|Roman Hemby
|RB
|1,007 YDS / 7 TD / 71.9 YPG / 5.2 YPC
14 REC / 160 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 14.5 REC YPG
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|54 REC / 703 YDS / 13 TD / 58.6 YPG
|Rolijah Hardy
|LB
|80 TKL / 12 TFL / 8 SACK
|Isaiah Jones
|LB
|58 TKL / 11 TFL / 7 SACK / 1 INT
|Aiden Fisher
|LB
|69 TKL / 5 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 2 INT
|Louis Moore
|DB
|63 TKL / 2 TFL / 5 INT / 5 PD
Oregon 2025 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Dante Moore
|QB
|3,280 YDS (72.9%) / 28 TD / 9 INT
184 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 13.1 RUSH YPG
|Jordon Davison
|RB
|667 YDS / 15 TD / 47.6 YPG / 6 YPC
|Noah Whittington
|RB
|829 YDS / 6 TD / 69.1 YPG / 6.4 YPC
19 REC / 98 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 10.9 REC YPG
|Malik Benson
|WR
|41 REC / 696 YDS / 6 TD / 49.7 YPG
|Teitum Tuioti
|LB
|58 TKL / 10 TFL / 9.5 SACK
|Bryce Boettcher
|LB
|91 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
|Dillon Thieneman
|DB
|67 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 SACK / 2 INT
|Matayo Uiagalelei
|LB
|23 TKL / 6 TFL / 6 SACK
