College Football Playoff Quarterfinal - Capital One Orange Bowl: Oregon v Texas Tech
Indiana vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds, Picks for 2026 CFP Peach Bowl

Published Jan. 9, 2026 12:12 p.m. ET

The Oregon Ducks (13-1) are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+3.5), in a College Football Playoff National Championship Semifinal in the Peach Bowl, where they will face the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers (14-0) in Atlanta, Georgia, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 9, 2026, live on ESPN. The over/under is set at 48.5.

Last time around, the Hoosiers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide, with 38-3 being the final score. The Ducks' last game was against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, and they won by a score of 23-0.

Indiana vs. Oregon Game Information & Odds

  • When: Friday, January 9, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN
  • Streaming: FOX One + ESPN Bundle
 

Indiana vs. Oregon Prediction

Take the Hoosiers over the Oregon Ducks in tonight's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. Indiana's 14-0 record speaks volumes about its strength, with a defense that has been nearly impenetrable, allowing just 10.3 PPG. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza has been a playmaker, throwing for 3,172 yards and 36 TDs while rushing for 256 yards and six touchdowns.

Oregon has been impressive but has a few injury concerns, as Jordon Davison is out with a broken clavicle and Noah Whittington is listed as questionable. Despite these challenges, the Ducks have shown resilience, having shut out Texas Tech 23-0 in their past game. However, their offense will likely struggle against Indiana's stout defense, which has held opponents to just 73.7 rushing yards per game.

The Hoosiers have a clear edge, having already beaten the Ducks 30-20 in their previous matchup. With Indiana favored by 3.5 points and the moneyline odds at -183, the Hoosiers are the betting favorites to secure another victory. The predicted final score is Indiana 28, Oregon 23.

  • Pick ATS: Indiana (-3.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (48.5)
  • Prediction: Indiana 28, Oregon 23

Indiana vs. Oregon Betting Insights

  • Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Hoosiers 26, Ducks 22.
  • The Hoosiers have a 64.7% chance to collect the win in this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Ducks have a 39.5% implied probability.
  • Indiana has compiled a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Oregon has put together an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

Indiana vs. Oregon: 2025 Stats Comparison

 IndianaOregon
Off. Points per Game (Rank)41.6 (2)38 (6)
Def. Points per Game (Rank)10.3 (2)15.1 (10)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank)8 (3)12 (16)
Turnovers Forced (Rank)26 (6)21 (25)
 

Indiana 2025 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Fernando MendozaQB3,172 YDS (72.3%) / 36 TD / 6 INT
256 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 18.3 RUSH YPG
Omar Cooper Jr.WR62 REC / 873 YDS / 12 TD / 62.4 YPG
Roman HembyRB1,007 YDS / 7 TD / 71.9 YPG / 5.2 YPC
14 REC / 160 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 14.5 REC YPG
Elijah SarrattWR54 REC / 703 YDS / 13 TD / 58.6 YPG
Rolijah HardyLB80 TKL / 12 TFL / 8 SACK
Isaiah JonesLB58 TKL / 11 TFL / 7 SACK / 1 INT
Aiden FisherLB69 TKL / 5 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 2 INT
Louis MooreDB63 TKL / 2 TFL / 5 INT / 5 PD

Oregon 2025 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Dante MooreQB3,280 YDS (72.9%) / 28 TD / 9 INT
184 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 13.1 RUSH YPG
Jordon DavisonRB667 YDS / 15 TD / 47.6 YPG / 6 YPC
Noah WhittingtonRB829 YDS / 6 TD / 69.1 YPG / 6.4 YPC
19 REC / 98 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 10.9 REC YPG
Malik BensonWR41 REC / 696 YDS / 6 TD / 49.7 YPG
Teitum TuiotiLB58 TKL / 10 TFL / 9.5 SACK
Bryce BoettcherLB91 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
Dillon ThienemanDB67 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 SACK / 2 INT
Matayo UiagaleleiLB23 TKL / 6 TFL / 6 SACK
 

Indiana Hoosiers
Oregon Ducks
