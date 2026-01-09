Indiana vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds, Picks for 2026 CFP Peach Bowl

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

The Oregon Ducks (13-1) are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+3.5), in a College Football Playoff National Championship Semifinal in the Peach Bowl, where they will face the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers (14-0) in Atlanta, Georgia, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 9, 2026, live on ESPN. The over/under is set at 48.5.

Last time around, the Hoosiers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide, with 38-3 being the final score. The Ducks' last game was against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, and they won by a score of 23-0.

Indiana vs. Oregon Game Information & Odds

When: Friday, January 9, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ESPN

Streaming: FOX One + ESPN Bundle

Indiana vs. Oregon Prediction

Take the Hoosiers over the Oregon Ducks in tonight's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. Indiana's 14-0 record speaks volumes about its strength, with a defense that has been nearly impenetrable, allowing just 10.3 PPG. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza has been a playmaker, throwing for 3,172 yards and 36 TDs while rushing for 256 yards and six touchdowns.

Oregon has been impressive but has a few injury concerns, as Jordon Davison is out with a broken clavicle and Noah Whittington is listed as questionable. Despite these challenges, the Ducks have shown resilience, having shut out Texas Tech 23-0 in their past game. However, their offense will likely struggle against Indiana's stout defense, which has held opponents to just 73.7 rushing yards per game.

The Hoosiers have a clear edge, having already beaten the Ducks 30-20 in their previous matchup. With Indiana favored by 3.5 points and the moneyline odds at -183, the Hoosiers are the betting favorites to secure another victory. The predicted final score is Indiana 28, Oregon 23.

Pick ATS: Indiana (-3.5)

Pick OU: Over (48.5)

Prediction: Indiana 28, Oregon 23

Indiana vs. Oregon Betting Insights

Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Hoosiers 26, Ducks 22.

The Hoosiers have a 64.7% chance to collect the win in this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Ducks have a 39.5% implied probability.

Indiana has compiled a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Oregon has put together an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

Indiana vs. Oregon: 2025 Stats Comparison

Indiana Oregon Off. Points per Game (Rank) 41.6 (2) 38 (6) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 10.3 (2) 15.1 (10) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 8 (3) 12 (16) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 26 (6) 21 (25)

Indiana 2025 Key Players

Name Position Stats Fernando Mendoza QB 3,172 YDS (72.3%) / 36 TD / 6 INT

256 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 18.3 RUSH YPG Omar Cooper Jr. WR 62 REC / 873 YDS / 12 TD / 62.4 YPG Roman Hemby RB 1,007 YDS / 7 TD / 71.9 YPG / 5.2 YPC

14 REC / 160 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 14.5 REC YPG Elijah Sarratt WR 54 REC / 703 YDS / 13 TD / 58.6 YPG Rolijah Hardy LB 80 TKL / 12 TFL / 8 SACK Isaiah Jones LB 58 TKL / 11 TFL / 7 SACK / 1 INT Aiden Fisher LB 69 TKL / 5 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 2 INT Louis Moore DB 63 TKL / 2 TFL / 5 INT / 5 PD

Oregon 2025 Key Players

Name Position Stats Dante Moore QB 3,280 YDS (72.9%) / 28 TD / 9 INT

184 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 13.1 RUSH YPG Jordon Davison RB 667 YDS / 15 TD / 47.6 YPG / 6 YPC Noah Whittington RB 829 YDS / 6 TD / 69.1 YPG / 6.4 YPC

19 REC / 98 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 10.9 REC YPG Malik Benson WR 41 REC / 696 YDS / 6 TD / 49.7 YPG Teitum Tuioti LB 58 TKL / 10 TFL / 9.5 SACK Bryce Boettcher LB 91 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT Dillon Thieneman DB 67 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 SACK / 2 INT Matayo Uiagalelei LB 23 TKL / 6 TFL / 6 SACK

