Indiana rewards Curt Cignetti for 10-0 season with new eight-year contract
Indiana Hoosiers football coach Curt Cignetti has been rewarded for a historic season with a new eight-year contract worth an annual average of $8 million, university officials announced Saturday. The contract, which runs through 2032, includes a $1 million retention bonus.
University officials made the announcement during the Hoosiers' second bye week.
No. 5 Indiana (10-0) has recorded double-digit victories for the first time in school history and its No. 5 ranking by the College Football Playoff committee puts the Hoosiers in position to host a postseason game.
They have also produced the most lopsided victory in school history and matched the largest margin of a victory in a Big Ten game this season under the first-year coach. Cignetti, 60, has won more games this season than Indiana won in the previous three combined (nine) and has Indiana in contention to play for its first Big Ten title since 1967.
The Hoosiers visit No. 2 Ohio State next weekend, a venue where they have not won since 1998.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
