How to Watch Oregon vs. Indiana: Peach Bowl Semifinal Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

Published Jan. 8, 2026 8:13 a.m. ET

The Oregon Ducks (13-1) play #1 Indiana (14-0) in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET, and Indiana is a 3.5 favorite. Interested in watching this game? You can do so on ESPN.

Keep up with college football all season on FOX Sports. Learn more about the Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Indiana

  • When: Friday, January 9, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Streaming: FOX One + ESPN Bundle

CFP Semifinal Picks: Indiana-Oregon & Miami-Ole Miss + Penn State & Michigan Transfer Portal News

