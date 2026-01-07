College Football
How to Watch Oregon vs. Indiana: Peach Bowl Semifinal Time, TV Channel, Live Stream
Published Jan. 8, 2026 8:13 a.m. ET
The Oregon Ducks (13-1) play #1 Indiana (14-0) in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET, and Indiana is a 3.5 favorite. Interested in watching this game? You can do so on ESPN.
How to Watch Oregon vs. Indiana
- When: Friday, January 9, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Streaming: FOX One + ESPN Bundle
CFP Semifinal Picks: Indiana-Oregon & Miami-Ole Miss + Penn State & Michigan Transfer Portal News
