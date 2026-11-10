College Football
How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Maryland
College Football

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Maryland: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Updated Nov. 14, 2026 9:30 a.m. ET

The Wisconsin Badgers visit the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at 12 p.m. ET from SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland.

Watch college football on FOX One

Maryland is 3-6 after a 34-29 win at Purdue on Nov. 7, one week after a 20-17 loss to Illinois. Maryland scores 27.7 points per game and allows 31.3.

Wisconsin is 6-3 after a 31-10 win over Rutgers on Nov. 7, which followed a 30-0 loss at Iowa. Wisconsin scores 24.4 points per game and allows 16.3.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Maryland

Players To Watch

Wisconsin's Ryan Hopkins has thrown for 334 yards, three touchdowns and one interception this season. He has been sacked three times.

He went 18 of 24 for 241 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the 31-10 win over Rutgers on Nov. 7, after going 8 of 13 for 93 yards with one interception in the 30-0 loss at Iowa on Oct. 31. Hopkins averages 9.0 yards per attempt, and Maryland has allowed 2,044 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes.

Tyrell Henry has 33 catches for 410 yards and one touchdown this season, and his longest catch went 57 yards.

He caught three passes for 13 yards in the 31-10 win over Rutgers on Nov. 7 and two for 54 yards at Iowa on Oct. 31. Henry leads Wisconsin in receiving yards at 45.6 per game, averages 12.4 yards per catch and has one 100-yard game this season. Maryland's pass efficiency defense is rated 143.21, so he should see chances to stretch the field.

Maryland's Malik Washington has thrown for 2,058 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games this season, completing 187 of 308 passes. He has been sacked nine times.

He went 13 of 18 for 253 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the 34-29 win at Purdue on Nov. 7, after going 19 of 29 for 190 yards against Illinois on Oct. 31. Wisconsin has allowed 1,667 passing yards. Washington has thrown eight interceptions, and Wisconsin's defense has seven.

Chris Durr Jr. has 62 catches for 765 yards and five touchdowns this season, averaging 12.3 yards per catch, with five 100-yard games.

He caught four passes for 127 yards and one touchdown in the 34-29 win at Purdue on Nov. 7, including an 87-yard catch that is his season long, after six catches for 58 yards against Illinois on Oct. 31. He also had seven catches for 149 yards at Nebraska on Oct. 3. Durr has five touchdown catches, and Wisconsin has allowed seven touchdown passes.

Wisconsin vs. Maryland Odds

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Drew Mestemaker, Arch Manning In Tight Battle For No. 1

2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Drew Mestemaker, Arch Manning In Tight Battle For No. 1

recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Indiana's Curt Cignetti Might Be Upset — But It's for the Wrong Reasons

    Indiana's Curt Cignetti Might Be Upset — But It's for the Wrong Reasons

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 11 Expert Picks, Best Bets

    Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 11 Expert Picks, Best Bets

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 11 Expert Picks: What To Make Of USC-Indiana

    2026 College Football Week 11 Expert Picks: What To Make Of USC-Indiana

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 11: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

    2026 College Football Week 11: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 11 Expert Picks, Predictions For Indiana-USC And More

    College Football Week 11 Expert Picks, Predictions For Indiana-USC And More

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Inside The Investments Powering Wake Forest Toward The College Football Playoff

    Inside The Investments Powering Wake Forest Toward The College Football Playoff

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: CFB Week 11 Betting Report: Can Arizona, Illinois Topple The Undefeateds?

    CFB Week 11 Betting Report: Can Arizona, Illinois Topple The Undefeateds?

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 11 Games, Including Indiana-USC, Texas-LSU

    CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 11 Games, Including Indiana-USC, Texas-LSU

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 11 Odds, 5 Sleeper Games To Watch

    College Football Week 11 Odds, 5 Sleeper Games To Watch

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Indiana's Curt Cignetti Might Be Upset — But It's for the Wrong Reasons
Indiana's Curt Cignetti Might Be Upset — But It's for the Wrong Reasons
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 11 Expert Picks, Best Bets
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 11 Expert Picks, Best Bets
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 11 Expert Picks: What To Make Of USC-Indiana
2026 College Football Week 11 Expert Picks: What To Make Of USC-Indiana
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Patriots vs Lions on FOX One Watch Patriots vs LionsWatch Panthers vs Saints on FOX One Watch Panthers vs SaintsWatch Texans vs Browns on FOX One Watch Texans vs BrownsWatch Jaguars vs Titans on FOX One Watch Jaguars vs TitansWatch Vikings vs Packers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs PackersWatch 49ers vs Cowboys on FOX One Watch 49ers vs Cowboys
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes