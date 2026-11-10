How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Maryland: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Wisconsin Badgers visit the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at 12 p.m. ET from SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland.

Maryland is 3-6 after a 34-29 win at Purdue on Nov. 7, one week after a 20-17 loss to Illinois. Maryland scores 27.7 points per game and allows 31.3.

Wisconsin is 6-3 after a 31-10 win over Rutgers on Nov. 7, which followed a 30-0 loss at Iowa. Wisconsin scores 24.4 points per game and allows 16.3.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Maryland

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: SECU Stadium, College Park, MD

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Wisconsin's Ryan Hopkins has thrown for 334 yards, three touchdowns and one interception this season. He has been sacked three times.

He went 18 of 24 for 241 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the 31-10 win over Rutgers on Nov. 7, after going 8 of 13 for 93 yards with one interception in the 30-0 loss at Iowa on Oct. 31. Hopkins averages 9.0 yards per attempt, and Maryland has allowed 2,044 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes.

Tyrell Henry has 33 catches for 410 yards and one touchdown this season, and his longest catch went 57 yards.

He caught three passes for 13 yards in the 31-10 win over Rutgers on Nov. 7 and two for 54 yards at Iowa on Oct. 31. Henry leads Wisconsin in receiving yards at 45.6 per game, averages 12.4 yards per catch and has one 100-yard game this season. Maryland's pass efficiency defense is rated 143.21, so he should see chances to stretch the field.

Maryland's Malik Washington has thrown for 2,058 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games this season, completing 187 of 308 passes. He has been sacked nine times.

He went 13 of 18 for 253 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the 34-29 win at Purdue on Nov. 7, after going 19 of 29 for 190 yards against Illinois on Oct. 31. Wisconsin has allowed 1,667 passing yards. Washington has thrown eight interceptions, and Wisconsin's defense has seven.

Chris Durr Jr. has 62 catches for 765 yards and five touchdowns this season, averaging 12.3 yards per catch, with five 100-yard games.

He caught four passes for 127 yards and one touchdown in the 34-29 win at Purdue on Nov. 7, including an 87-yard catch that is his season long, after six catches for 58 yards against Illinois on Oct. 31. He also had seven catches for 149 yards at Nebraska on Oct. 3. Durr has five touchdown catches, and Wisconsin has allowed seven touchdown passes.

Wisconsin vs. Maryland Odds

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