How to Watch Washington vs. Nebraska: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Washington Huskies visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Washington is 4-3 and 1-3 in Big Ten play, while Nebraska is 5-2 and 2-2 in the conference.

Washington has a quarterback question coming out of its open date. Elijah Brown threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-26 win at Purdue, and Demond Williams Jr. had been cleared to practice but not to play as of Oct. 19 because of a rib injury. The Huskies have allowed 22 sacks.

Nebraska has lost its past two games by three points each, a 20-17 loss to Indiana and a 17-14 loss at Oregon. The Cornhuskers are 4-1 at home and allow 15.4 points per game.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Washington vs. Nebraska

When: Saturday, October 31, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Dezmen Roebuck has at least five catches in every game this season, and his 48 catches lead Washington. He is the receiver the Huskies count on to move the chains, and he even threw a 5-yard touchdown pass at USC on Oct. 3.

Nebraska allows 171.7 passing yards per game and 15.4 points per game, so Washington will have to earn its yards. The Huskies have allowed 22 sacks, which makes Roebuck's quick catches the best answer to a defense with seven interceptions. Watch his third-down targets.

Nebraska runs for 194.4 yards per game, and Jacob Manu has 40 tackles, second on the Washington defense behind Alex McLaughlin's 48. He also shares the team sack lead with McLaughlin at 2.5.

Jamal Rule, Nebraska's leading rusher with 391 yards, is back from the ankle injury he suffered at Oregon on Oct. 17, and quarterback Anthony Colandrea's legs give Washington one more runner for Manu to track. Nebraska has not lost a fumble this season, so Washington has to win with tackles, not takeaways. Count his tackles near the line.

Anthony Colandrea has accounted for 18 touchdowns, 14 passing and four rushing, but Nebraska has lost its past two games by three points each. He went 18 of 33 for 164 yards and a touchdown in the 17-14 loss at Oregon.

Washington has nine interceptions, two each by three players, and 13 sacks, while Colandrea has been sacked 14 times. He ran for 108 yards against Maryland, so his legs are a real option against the pass rush. Watch whether Nebraska designs runs for him in the red zone.

Seven of Nebraska's 15 touchdown catches belong to Kwazi Gilmer, who leads the Cornhuskers with 492 receiving yards on 38 catches. That makes him Nebraska's most reliable scoring option for an offense that has lost two straight by three points.

Washington allows 205 passing yards per game, and Jacory Barney Jr. gives Nebraska a second option behind Gilmer. Gilmer caught a touchdown in the loss at Oregon, and his best game came against Maryland on Oct. 3, with 11 catches for 147 yards and two scores. His red-zone usage is the thing to track.

Washington vs. Nebraska Odds

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