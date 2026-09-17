How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Maryland: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Virginia Tech Hokies visit the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET from SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland. Both teams enter at 2-0, with Virginia Tech coming off wins over VMI (73-3) and Old Dominion (44-21) and Maryland off wins over Hampton (62-0) and Connecticut (38-14).

Virginia Tech's defense has set the early national pace. The Hokies lead FBS with 14 quarterback hits and five forced fumbles, while Ethan Grunkemeyer has thrown for 551 yards and four touchdowns without an interception.

Maryland has matched that offensive tempo. Malik Washington has passed for 533 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, and the Terrapins rank fourth nationally with 12 quarterback hits of their own.

The Hokies are 2.5-point favorites over the Terrapins at consensus, with a total of 54.5 and a moneyline of -151 for Virginia Tech and +123 for Maryland.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Maryland

When: Saturday, September 19, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: SECU Stadium, College Park, MD

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Virginia Tech opened 2-0 with an efficient quarterback, and Grunkemeyer has thrown for 551 yards and four touchdowns while the Hokies sit ninth in the ACC. He was especially sharp in a 44-21 win over Old Dominion, completing 31 of 42 passes for 327 yards with two touchdown throws and adding a rushing score of his own.

He'll need that same efficiency against a Maryland defense that has allowed opponents into scoring range even in two lopsided wins. How Grunkemeyer manages the pocket and spreads the ball around will go a long way toward determining whether Virginia Tech can keep pace on the road.

Virginia Tech will lean on quarterback-receiver chemistry against a Big Ten opponent, and Reynolds has emerged as Grunkemeyer's top target with 158 receiving yards and three touchdowns through two games. Against Old Dominion he caught eight passes for 108 yards and two scores.

Maryland's secondary has had a light workload so far given the Terrapins' blowout scores, so Reynolds' route running and ability to separate down the field figure to be tested more directly this week than in either of Virginia Tech's first two games.

Maryland sits 2-0 and second in the Big Ten behind an efficient quarterback, and Washington has thrown for 533 yards and three touchdowns. His best outing came against UConn, when he completed 34 of 41 passes, good for an 82.9 percent completion rate, for 347 yards and two touchdowns.

Facing Virginia Tech on the road presents a different kind of test than Maryland's first two opponents. Washington's accuracy and decision-making under pressure will be central to how the Terrapins move the ball against a Hokies defense that has yet to face an offense this balanced.

Maryland's most complete offensive weapon has been on the perimeter and in the return game, where Gladding has totaled 187 receiving yards, two touchdowns and 221 all-purpose yards through two games while also contributing on punt returns. Against UConn he caught eight of 10 targets for 130 yards and a touchdown.

His versatility, both as Washington's top target and as a returner, gives Maryland multiple ways to create explosive plays. Virginia Tech's coverage assignments on Gladding, along with its punt coverage unit, could factor heavily into field position and scoring chances in this matchup.

Virginia Tech vs. Maryland Odds

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