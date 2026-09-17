How to Watch UTEP vs. Michigan: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The UTEP Miners visit the No. 19 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. UTEP enters at 1-1 after a 0-51 loss at Oklahoma and a 51-10 win over Texas Southern, while Michigan is 2-0 following wins over Western Michigan (13-12) and Oklahoma (17-10).

Michigan has won its first two games with Bryce Underwood under center. He has thrown for 281 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and added 134 rushing yards and two scores, including a key contribution in the 17-10 win over Oklahoma.

UTEP bounced back behind EJ Colson Jr. He has passed for 291 yards and four touchdowns without an interception, and Raymond Moore III has run for 142 yards through two games.

The Wolverines are 34.5-point favorites over the Miners at DraftKings, with a total of 49.5.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch UTEP vs. Michigan

When: Saturday, September 19, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

TV: BTN

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Michigan enters this matchup with a 2-0 record and a No. 5 ranking in the Big Ten, and quarterback Bryce Underwood has driven that start as both a passer and a runner. Through two games he leads the Wolverines with 281 passing yards and one touchdown while also topping the team on the ground with 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns, giving Michigan's offense a dual-threat dimension at quarterback.

UTEP's defense will need answers for that mobility three games into its own season. Miners linebacker Isaiah Bogerty leads UTEP with 10 tackles, but Underwood's ability to extend plays with his legs adds a layer opponents have had to account for early this season. He is expected to start under center Saturday.

Buchanan has been Michigan's top target early in the season, leading all Wolverines receivers with 174 receiving yards and one touchdown through two games. His rapport with Underwood has given the offense a downfield element as Michigan builds on its 2-0 start.

He will work against a UTEP secondary that has already faced a heavy workload, with the Miners allowing 51 points to Oklahoma in their season opener before rebounding with a 51-10 win over Texas Southern. Buchanan is expected to remain Michigan's primary receiving option Saturday.

UTEP enters at 1-1 after alternating results, and quarterback EJ Colson Jr. has been the engine of the offense. He leads the Miners with 291 passing yards and four touchdown passes, highlighted by a four-touchdown showing in a 51-10 win over Texas Southern in Week 2 that followed a 51-0 loss to Oklahoma to open the season.

Colson has also shown he can extend plays with his legs, adding a rushing touchdown against Texas Southern. He is expected to start against a Michigan defense that has faced limited passing volume so far, a step up in competition from UTEP's first two opponents. His combination of arm and legs makes him the focal point of the Miners' offense entering Ann Arbor.

Kam Thomas leads UTEP's receiving corps with 92 yards through two games, giving Colson a reliable target as the Miners have swung between a blowout loss and a blowout win to open the season.

He will face a Michigan defense anchored by Dom Nichols, who leads the Wolverines with three tackles and 2.0 sacks, as UTEP looks for its passing game to keep pace with a Michigan team ranked No. 5 in the Big Ten. Thomas is expected to be Colson's top target Saturday in Ann Arbor.

UTEP vs. Michigan Odds

Learn more about the UTEP Miners vs. Michigan Wolverines game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.