College Football
How to Watch USC vs. Wisconsin
College Football

How to Watch USC vs. Wisconsin: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 24, 2026

Published Oct. 24, 2026 8:00 a.m. ET

The No. 16 USC Trojans (6-1) travel to Camp Randall Stadium to face the Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) in a CFB Week 8 Big 10 matchup on Saturday, October 24, 2026, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

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Wisconsin enters Week 8 having dropped its most recent game, snapping a stretch that had the Badgers sitting at 4-1 through five contests. At home, however, the Badgers have been a different team, posting a perfect 3-0 record at Camp Randall Stadium this season. Wisconsin is averaging 27.5 points per game and 351.8 yards of total offense, with its rushing attack contributing 152.2 yards per game. The Badgers hold a 2-1 conference record, keeping them within range of the Big 10 standings conversation despite a current one-game losing streak.

USC arrives in Madison riding a two-game winning streak and carrying one of the more productive offenses in the country. The Trojans are averaging 36.4 points and 462.4 yards per game, and their passing game has been among the most prolific in college football. USC's 104 receiving first downs are the 2nd most in the NCAAFB for the 2026 regular season, and their 2,171 receiving yards rank 9th most in the NCAAFB. The Trojans also hold a 3-1 conference record and own a 2-0 road mark, making them a genuine threat in any environment.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Wisconsin Badgers

  • When: Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI
  • TV: NBC

Players To Watch

USC brings one of the country’s more productive passing attacks into Camp Randall Stadium, and Maiava is the player who sets that tone. Through seven games in the 2026 regular season, he has thrown for 2045 yards and 18 touchdowns, helping power a USC offense that averages 310.1 passing yards and 36.4 points per game.

What makes him especially worth watching in this matchup is the contrast on the other side. Wisconsin has allowed just 16.6 points per game through six contests and has picked off 5 passes, so Maiava will be throwing into a defense that has been far tougher than most of the units USC has faced. IF he keeps USC on schedule on third down, where the Trojans are converting 51.2 percent this season, the visitors have a strong chance to control the night.

For Wisconsin, this game runs straight through Joseph’s ability to answer USC’s scoring pressure. He leads the Badgers with 1198 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns in 6 games, and his role gets even bigger against a USC team that is averaging 36.4 points per game and has won its last 2 games.

The matchup gives Joseph a real opening to shape the game. USC has allowed 25.1 points per game this season, while Wisconsin has been more efficient than explosive on offense at 27.5 points and 351.8 yards per game. That puts extra value on Joseph’s decision-making and red-zone execution. Wisconsin has scored on 16 of its 17 red-zone trips this season, and IF Joseph keeps that efficiency intact, the Badgers can turn this into the kind of tight home game they want.

On a night when Wisconsin may need chunk plays more than volume, Henry stands out as a key target in the Badgers passing game. He has 343 receiving yards heading into the October 24 meeting in Madison, giving Joseph a proven option against a USC defense that has only 3 interceptions through 7 games.

His importance is tied to how this game could unfold. IF USC’s offense forces Wisconsin to chase points at any stage, the Badgers will need a receiver who can turn limited opportunities into meaningful gains. Wisconsin averages 199.6 passing yards per game, so every explosive catch carries extra weight in this offense. Henry is the kind of player who can stretch a drive, flip field position, and help Wisconsin keep pace in a matchup that figures to test its passing ceiling.

Learn more about USC Trojans vs. Wisconsin Badgers and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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