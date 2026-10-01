How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Colorado: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

No. 12 Texas Tech visits Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. The Red Raiders are 4-0 this season, while the Buffaloes are 2-2.

Texas Tech has won four straight, most recently 49-14 over Sam Houston, and is averaging 36.3 points per game. Colorado is coming off a 23-13 loss at Baylor and is averaging 21.5 points per game.

Texas Tech is a 12.5-point favorite over Colorado, with a total of 50.5 and a moneyline of -524 for the Red Raiders and +380 for the Buffaloes.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Colorado

When: Saturday, October 3, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Folsom Field, Boulder, CO

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Texas Tech's offense has scored in every game this season, but Hammond's turnover issues have grown alongside the Red Raiders' 4-0 start. He threw three interceptions in last week's win over Sam Houston, pushing his season total to five picks against four touchdowns through four games.

Colorado's defense forced four turnovers in its Week 3 loss to Northwestern, proof the Buffaloes can create chances even while the offense struggles. Hammond enters Boulder needing a cleaner week than his last one.

Colorado's quarterback job flipped at halftime last week, and Wilson is positioned to be the likely starter against Texas Tech after relieving Julian Lewis in a loss at Baylor. The Utah transfer went 12 of 25 for 156 yards and a touchdown in relief, directing a 12 play, 95 yard drive that tied the game in the third quarter.

He now faces a Texas Tech front that has already piled up 10.0 sacks through four games this season. Wilson's first real test as a starter comes against a defense built to rush the passer.

Romaine leads Texas Tech's defense with two defensive touchdowns this season, including a 46 yard interception return that turned a takeaway into instant points. His ball skills have been a difference maker for a Red Raiders defense still finding its identity in Big 12 play.

Colorado's quarterback situation remains unsettled, and Julian Lewis threw two interceptions in the loss to Northwestern three weeks ago. Romaine's history of turning takeaways into scores raises the stakes for whichever passer Colorado sends out Saturday.

Colorado's passing game has stayed productive no matter who is throwing it, and Williams has emerged as the top target, catching touchdowns from both Lewis and Wilson already this season. He set a career high with 11 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown against Baylor.

Texas Tech's defense has just five interceptions across its first four games this season. That thin takeaway total gives Williams room to keep working the middle of the field regardless of which Colorado quarterback gets him the ball.

Texas Tech vs. Colorado Odds

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