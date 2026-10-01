How to Watch Purdue vs. Illinois: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Purdue visits Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. The Fighting Illini are 2-2 this season, while the Boilermakers are 1-3.

Illinois is coming off a 42-19 loss at Ohio State and is averaging 34.0 points per game. Purdue lost 49-10 to Notre Dame last Saturday and is averaging 32.0 points per game.

Illinois is a 10-point favorite over Purdue, with a total of 62.5 and a moneyline of -398 for the Fighting Illini and +303 for the Boilermakers.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Illinois

When: Saturday, October 3, 2026 at 4:15 p.m. ET

Where: Gies Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL

TV: BTN

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Three straight 300-yard passing weeks to open the season made Browne one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the Big Ten, completing better than 73 percent of his throws for 1,024 yards and seven touchdowns against a single interception over his first three games. Notre Dame flipped that script last week, holding him to 111 yards while backup Evans Chuba also played meaningful snaps in Purdue's 49-10 loss.

Illinois' pass rush has managed only three sacks through its first four games this season, a lighter test than the Notre Dame front that rattled Browne, and he is expected to start Saturday as Purdue tries to reset its passing game in Champaign.

A career-high 162 yards and two touchdowns against UCLA in Week 3 still make up more than half of this season's production, with Townsend catching 24 passes for 283 yards and two scores overall, including a game in which he and Asaad Waseem became the first Purdue receiver duo to each clear 100 yards since 2021. His other three outings have combined for just 121 yards.

Illinois' secondary allowed 217 receiving yards to Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith alone last week, the kind of concentrated workload Purdue has tried to create for Townsend in space.

Clement has caught 17 passes for 227 yards this season, and his five-catch, 87-yard afternoon against Ohio State tied his season high even as Illinois fell to 0-1 in Big Ten play. He has been quarterback Katin Houser's most consistent target through four weeks.

Purdue's defense has forced just one turnover through its first three games, one of the fewest takeaway totals in the FBS, a low-risk equation that could let Houser keep feeding Clement without hesitation.

A 59-yard interception return for a touchdown in the season opener against UAB, the eighth-longest pick-six in the country this season, kicked off a breakout year for Kante, who has 14 tackles and an interception this season.

Browne is completing better than 73 percent of his throws this season, and Kante's ability to read Purdue's quick, high-percentage passing game will be tested from the second level.

Purdue vs. Illinois Odds

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